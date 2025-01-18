Snoop Dogg’s upcoming performance at the "Crypto Ball," hosted by Trump’s appointee David Sacks, has stirred controversy, reigniting debates about his shifting relationship with the former president. The decision has drawn sharp criticism from the Black community, questioning the rapper's alignment with Trump-associated events.

Snoop Dogg is slated to perform at the inaugural “Crypto Ball,” an event hosted by David Sacks, recently appointed as the “AI and Crypto Czar” by former President Donald Trump. The Crypto Ball is among several events celebrating the incoming administration. However, the announcement has sparked significant backlash, particularly from the Black community.

Snoop’s History with Trump

Snoop Dogg’s relationship with Donald Trump has been marked by ups and downs over nearly two decades. In 2007, Trump expressed admiration for Snoop’s music following the rapper’s appearance on The Apprentice. By 2011, the two shared a friendly rapport during a Comedy Central roast of Trump.

The dynamic shifted in 2016 when Snoop publicly endorsed Hillary Clinton for the presidency. After Trump’s election victory, Snoop took to Instagram to voice his dismay and harshly criticized any Black artists who performed at Trump’s inauguration, labeling them as “jigaboos” and “Uncle Toms.”

However, their relationship seemed to improve when Trump, during his presidency, granted clemency to Michael “Harry-O” Harris, co-founder of Death Row Records. Snoop publicly thanked Trump for the gesture, ceasing his criticism of the former president.

Backlash Against Snoop Dogg

While Trump’s tenure was marred by accusations of promoting racially insensitive rhetoric, he made gestures that benefited some Black individuals. Alongside Harris, Trump granted clemency to rappers Kodak Black and Lil Wayne during his final days in office. Yet, these actions have done little to mitigate the perception of his broader legacy within the Black community. Critics point to years of divisive rhetoric and policies that they argue have caused lasting harm.

The decision to perform at the Crypto Ball has drawn fierce criticism, with many drawing comparisons to the backlash faced by other Black artists who associated with Trump. In 2019, singer Chrisette Michele faced significant fallout after performing at Trump’s first inauguration, leading to a career decline. Similarly, Kanye West endured widespread ridicule for his meeting with Trump while wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, a moment that arguably tarnished his public image.

A Controversial Decision By Snoop Dogg

“Snoop Dogg should face the same scrutiny,” critics argue. While Snoop’s charm and humor on platforms like the Olympics or his camaraderie with Martha Stewart have endeared him to many, detractors believe his participation in the Crypto Ball represents a betrayal of the Black community.

Snoop Dogg’s decision has reignited debates about the intersection of art, politics, and responsibility. Critics hope the rapper understands the implications of his performance and question whether the financial reward is worth the potential damage to his legacy.

