Donald Trump is set to make history as he takes the oath of office for a second non-consecutive term, becoming the 47th president of the United States. His inauguration, a testament to a remarkable political comeback, has been relocated indoors to the US Capitol rotunda due to an arctic blast.

Ceremony Schedule and Venue

As mandated by the US Constitution, the presidential inauguration will occur at midday ET on Monday, January 20. Trump will be sworn in at exactly 12:00 PM ET (5:00 PM GMT, 4:00 AM AEDT on Tuesday). This year’s ceremony coincides with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, marking the third time in history this overlap has occurred.

Due to freezing conditions, related speeches will also take place indoors, while the Capital One Arena in Washington will host a live viewing of the ceremony and parade. Speeches are expected to begin at 11:30 AM ET. Trump emphasized, “All other events will remain the same.”

Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the 35-word presidential oath to Trump, who will place his hand on a Bible. Trump’s running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance, will be sworn in as vice president moments before the president.

Weather Conditions for the Trump Inauguration Day

The Weather Channel predicts temperatures ranging from a high of 24°F (-4.4°C) to a low of 9°F (-13°C), with partly sunny skies. Wind chill is expected to make conditions feel even colder. Snowfall on Sunday could leave accumulations of 1 to 3 inches (2.5 to 7.6 cm).

The inauguration will be broadcast worldwide across multiple platforms:

United States: Major networks, including CNN, CBS, CSPAN, and PBS, will begin coverage as early as midnight ET.

United Kingdom: BBC One will air the ceremony starting at 3:30 PM GMT, with additional coverage on Sky News, ITV, and Channel 4.

Australia: Free-to-air networks like ABC, Seven, Nine, Ten, and SBS will begin coverage between 2:30 AM and 3:30 AM AEDT.

Live streams will also be available on YouTube, CSPAN, and the White House website.

Trump Inauguration Day Address

Following his swearing-in, Trump will deliver his inaugural address. In his 2017 speech, Trump emphasized an “America First” agenda, pledging to combat “American carnage.” This year, he is expected to outline key policy initiatives, including:

Closing the southern border.

Launching the largest deportation operation in US history.

Pardoning January 6 insurrectionists.

Ending electric vehicle mandates and reducing federal regulations.

Banning transgender athletes from women’s sports and the military.

Addressing the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with a revised timeline for resolution set at six months.

Dignitaries and Attendees

The inauguration will draw a diverse array of attendees, including:

Former Presidents: Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Joe Biden, though Michelle Obama has declined to attend.

Tech Executives: TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, and Tesla's Elon Musk are expected to attend.

Foreign Leaders: Invitations have been extended to China's Xi Jinping, El Salvador's Nayib Bukele, Hungary's Viktor Orbán, and Argentina's Javier Milei.

US Capitol Police had estimated a quarter-million ticketed guests before the event was moved indoors. The ceremony will also involve 25,000 law enforcement and military personnel.

Funding and Celebratory Events

The Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee has raised over $170 million, with major corporate donors including Microsoft, Google, Pfizer, and General Motors.

The festivities will feature:

Saturday: A reception and fireworks display at Trump’s Virginia golf club.

Sunday: A MAGA rally at Capital One Arena and an unofficial ball hosted by the Black Conservative Federation.

Monday: Three official inaugural balls – the Commander in Chief Ball, the Liberty Ball, and the Starlight Ball – with performances by Carrie Underwood, Village People, and Rascal Flatts.

Trump Inauguration Day: Historical Context and Trivia

At 78 years old, Trump will be the oldest person ever inaugurated as president, surpassing Joe Biden. He also joins Grover Cleveland as the second president to serve non-consecutive terms. The last time an inauguration was moved indoors due to freezing temperatures was for Ronald Reagan in 1985.

