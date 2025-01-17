Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Trump’s Swearing-In Moved Indoors To Capitol Rotunda Due To Arctic Blast

Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony will move indoors to the Capitol Rotunda because of record-low temperatures and harsh winds. It will be the first indoor inauguration since 1985, ensuring safety for attendees amid forecasts of an Arctic blast in Washington, D.C.

Trump’s Swearing-In Moved Indoors To Capitol Rotunda Due To Arctic Blast

President-elect Donald Trump will take the oath of office inside the Capitol Rotunda on Monday, a rare shift caused by forecasts of extreme cold weather in Washington, D.C.

“The weather forecast for Washington, D.C., with the windchill factor, could take temperatures into severe record lows,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “There is an Arctic blast sweeping the country. I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way.”

The Capitol Rotunda is the indoor venue for inaugurations in case of bad weather. This is the first time since 1985, when President Ronald Reagan was sworn in for his second term, that the event has been held indoors. According to the Monday forecast, this will be the coldest inauguration day since that event.

Changes For Guests And Supporters

Alternate plans are being made for about 250,000 ticketed guests who had planned to watch the inauguration from the Capitol grounds. Tens of thousands of other attendees, who were expected to line the parade route from the Capitol to the White House, will also experience logistical changes because of the weather.

Some of the supporters will watch the ceremony live at Washington’s Capital One Arena. A rally will be held there Sunday, with the president-elect due to make an appearance before attending the arena after the swearing-in.

CBS News reported that a senior inaugural official in Washington confirmed that the decision to move the ceremony indoors was made by the president-elect. CNN was the first to report on the relocation plans. Two law enforcement sources told CBS News that a contingency plan for using the Rotunda had been under consideration for months.

The National Weather Service is predicting a high of 22 degrees Fahrenheit (-6 Celsius) on Monday at noon. This would be the coldest inauguration day since Reagan’s second swearing-in, when temperatures reached as low as 7 degrees Fahrenheit (-14 Celsius). To put that in perspective, Barack Obama’s 2009 inauguration was held at 28 degrees Fahrenheit (-2 Celsius). Winds may gust into the 30 to 35 mph range (48 to 56 kph), leading to wind chills into single digits.

Government Response

President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee as well as the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies have not yet returned media calls for comment on this decision. The historic move underscores the need for public safety and preparedness when a large-scale event is undertaken under extreme weather conditions.

ALSO READ | Trump’s Inauguration Day 2025: From Oath To Celebrations, Here’s The Schedule

Filed under

donald trump

Advertisement

Also Read

Maharashtra: Woman Body Parts, Limbs And Head, Found In Satara, Police Suspects Black Magic

Maharashtra: Woman Body Parts, Limbs And Head, Found In Satara, Police Suspects Black Magic

Want To Play Or Defeat Godzilla In Fortnite? Here’s How To Make It Happen

Want To Play Or Defeat Godzilla In Fortnite? Here’s How To Make It Happen

Intel’s Stock Surges Amid Acquisition Rumors: Who’s Eyeing The Tech Giant?

Intel’s Stock Surges Amid Acquisition Rumors: Who’s Eyeing The Tech Giant?

MEA Seeks Deeper Engagement With Afghanistan Amid Humanitarian And Development Focus

MEA Seeks Deeper Engagement With Afghanistan Amid Humanitarian And Development Focus

Uttar Pradesh Emerges As Global Hub For Religious Tourism Under CM Yogi Adityanath’s Vision

Uttar Pradesh Emerges As Global Hub For Religious Tourism Under CM Yogi Adityanath’s Vision

Entertainment

TV Actor Aman Jaiswal, Star Of Dhartiputra Nandini, Dies In Tragic Road Accident

TV Actor Aman Jaiswal, Star Of Dhartiputra Nandini, Dies In Tragic Road Accident

‘Maybe I’m Not In It’, R Madhavan Spills The Beans On ‘Tanu Weds Manu 3’

‘Maybe I’m Not In It’, R Madhavan Spills The Beans On ‘Tanu Weds Manu 3’

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Attacker Changed Clothes To Mislead Police

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Attacker Changed Clothes To Mislead Police

Allu Arjun Reloads Pushpa 2 With 20 Minutes of New Action – Fans Can’t Keep Calm!

Allu Arjun Reloads Pushpa 2 With 20 Minutes of New Action – Fans Can’t Keep

Union Minister Athawale Condemns Attack On Saif Ali Khan, Assures Action And Safety Measures

Union Minister Athawale Condemns Attack On Saif Ali Khan, Assures Action And Safety Measures

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox