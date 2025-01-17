Home
Friday, January 17, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Trump’s Inauguration Day 2025: From Oath To Celebrations, Here’s The Schedule

Donald Trump’s second presidential inauguration on January 20, 2025, promises a day filled with ceremonial moments, including a swearing-in ceremony, a parade, and policy announcements. (Read more below)

Donald Trump is set to officially begin his second term as President of the United States on Monday, January 20, 2025. The day will be filled with key events, including a swearing-in ceremony, a celebratory parade, significant policy launches, and lavish celebrations. Here’s a breakdown of what to expect:

Swearing-In Ceremony: A Formal Beginning at the US Capitol

The inauguration will commence at 12 p.m. EST with Trump taking the oath of office in front of the US Capitol. Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the oath, followed by Trump’s inaugural address. In his speech, Trump plans to offer an uplifting message, aiming for unity in contrast to his 2017 address. Over 220,000 tickets have already been distributed for the event, with a large crowd expected at the National Mall. Country music star Carrie Underwood will perform at the ceremony, marking the occasion with a musical touch.

The Grand Parade: Trump’s March to the White House

After the ceremony, Trump will participate in the traditional parade down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House. The motorcade will feature military regiments, marching bands, and floats, providing a grand spectacle of American pride. Trump and his guests will be positioned at a special viewing stand near the White House to observe the parade in full.

Policy Plans: Trump’s Executive Orders and Pardons

On the first day of his second term, Trump is expected to take swift action with a series of executive orders. These will focus on enhancing border security, ramping up energy production, and resuming the construction of the border wall. Trump also plans to grant pardons to individuals convicted in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot.

Inauguration Celebrations: Galas, Rallies, and a Record-Breaking Fundraising Effort

Trump’s inauguration weekend will also include 18 galas, with three key official events he is expected to attend. The evening before the inauguration, he will host a “Make America Great Again Victory Rally” in downtown Washington, D.C., bringing thousands of supporters to celebrate his return to office. The inauguration’s official celebrations are financed by Trump’s committee, which raised a record-breaking $170 million, including donations from tech moguls like Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg.

This inauguration day promises to be a historic occasion, filled with pageantry, policy initiatives, and celebrations marking the start of Trump’s second term as president.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Inauguration: Here Is The Weather Forecast For The Day

