Donald Trump Inauguration: Here Is The Weather Forecast For The Day

As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take the oath of office on Monday, a bitter chill and the possibility of snow are poised to shape the historic day. Forecasters predict frigid temperatures and gusty winds, setting the stage for a starkly different inauguration from his first in 2017.

Cold Temperatures with Gusty Winds

Temperatures are expected to hover in the upper 20s to low 30s, accompanied by gusty winds that will make it feel even colder. According to the National Weather Service, there is a 30% chance of snow, with skies likely remaining mostly cloudy throughout the day.

This weather contrasts sharply with Trump’s first inauguration in January 2017, when the temperature reached a relatively mild 48 degrees, despite light rain.

Inauguration Day: Potential for a Winter Storm

Discussing the possibility of snow, the National Weather Service in Washington, D.C., stated on Tuesday, “There are still many unknowns this far out, but we will continue to monitor the potential for an impactful winter system.”

Historical data from the National Weather Service indicates that the average high temperature for Jan. 20 in Washington, D.C., is 45 degrees, while the average low is 30 degrees, typically recorded around dawn. The temperature at noon, when the presidential oath is traditionally administered, averages 37 degrees.

Memorable Weather Events in Inauguration History

Inauguration Day weather has often drawn significant attention, sometimes rivaling the ceremony itself.

“The worst weather on the face of the Earth,” remarked a congressman about William Howard Taft’s 1909 inauguration, which was marked by heavy snow, freezing temperatures, and fierce winds.

In 1985, President Ronald Reagan’s second inauguration faced such extreme cold—wind chills plummeted to 20 degrees below zero—that the ceremony was moved indoors.

A Long History of Stormy Inaugurations

Inauguration Day has frequently been plagued by harsh weather conditions. For instance, the bitter cold and rain on March 4, 1841, during President William Henry Harrison’s inauguration, likely contributed to his untimely death. Harrison delivered his inaugural address outdoors without a hat or coat, resulting in pneumonia that claimed his life just a month later.

The date for Inauguration Day was moved from March 4 to Jan. 20 in the 1930s, partly to avoid the rainy and snowy conditions that often marked the March date. While January is colder, it typically brings a lower likelihood of precipitation in Washington, D.C.

