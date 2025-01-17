The weather forecast for Donald Trump's Inauguration Day predicts bitter cold, with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s and gusty winds. There's a 30% chance of snow, making this inauguration much colder than his first in 2017.

The weather forecast for President-elect Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day on Monday, January 20, predicts a very chilly atmosphere in Washington, D.C. Temperatures are projected to be in the upper 20s or low 30s, while gusty winds will make it feel even colder; there’s also a slight chance of snow, the latest National Weather Service (NWS) report has indicated.

For those in attendance at the Inauguration ceremony or viewing from afar, a cold start to the day is assured. The temperature at the National Mall is expected to be in the upper 20s to low 30s during the ceremony, with gusty winds that could make it feel even colder. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, adding to the brisk conditions.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a 30% chance of snow on Monday, but it is still unknown if snow will fall in the days ahead of the event. While there is no guarantee that snow will fall, it is guaranteed that Inauguration Day will be much colder compared to what was witnessed during Trump’s first inauguration in January 2017; that day experienced 48-degree weather, drizzle, but no rain.

Possibility Of Winter Storm

The NWS issued a statement acknowledging that while snowfall on Inauguration Day is not yet confirmed, there is a possibility of a significant winter system. The weather service noted that many uncertainties remain with the forecast, but they are closely monitoring the situation. “We will continue to track the potential for an impactful winter system,” the NWS said.

Historically, the average temperature on Inauguration Day, January 20, in Washington, DC, is roughly 45°F afternoon as per the weather information available from 1991 to 2020. Typically, at dawn, the low temperature hovers around 30°F. At noon, when the presidential oath is taken, the temperature averages around 37°F.

While cold weather is not uncommon, it’s a reminder that the Inaugural Day weather can be a challenge, even in a city known for its temperate climate.

Inauguration Weather Events

The weather on Inauguration Day has often been a topic of conversation, sometimes even getting more attention than the ceremony itself. One of the most extreme examples of brutal weather occurred during the 1909 inauguration of President William Howard Taft. Snow, frigid temperatures, and howling winds dominated the day, with one congressman famously describing it as “the worst weather on the face of the Earth.”

Another notorious moment in inaugural weather history occurred in 1985, when President Ronald Reagan’s second inauguration had to be moved indoors because of record-breaking cold. Wind chills plummeted as low as 20 degrees below zero, making an outdoor ceremony impossible to conduct.

The connection between inauguration weather and historical events dates back centuries. One particularly tragic instance involved President William Henry Harrison, who was inaugurated on March 4, 1841, during frigid, wet conditions. Harrison refused to wear a coat or hat during his lengthy inaugural address, resulting in him contracting pneumonia, which ultimately led to his death a month later.

In response to the often unfavorable weather, Inauguration Day was moved from March 4 to January 20 in the 1930s in an attempt to avoid the rainy, snow-heavy conditions of early spring. Although it’s colder in January, the chance for precipitation is lower, as January typically experiences less rainfall and snow in Washington, DC.

Notable Inauguration Weather Records

There have been some very notable weather records since 1937, when Inauguration Day was officially moved to January. Some of the most extreme include:

Warmest: 1981, Reagan’s first inauguration, with a noon temperature of 55°F.

Coldest: 1985, Reagan’s second inauguration, with a bitter 7°F noon temperature. The ceremony was moved indoors because of the extreme cold.

Rainiest: 1937, during Franklin D. Roosevelt’s second inauguration, which saw 1.77 inches of rain.

Snowiest: 1961, when eight inches of snow fell the night before John F. Kennedy’s inauguration.

Warmest Nontraditional Date: 1974, when Gerald Ford was inaugurated on August 9 with a temperature of 89°F under partly cloudy skies.

ALSO READ | Donald Trump Inauguration Day: Everything You Need to Know About the Swearing-In Ceremony