Who Administered the Oath of Office to the POTUS Trump?

The swearing-in ceremony of a new U.S. president is one of the most significant moments in American politics. The presidential oath of office marks the official beginning of a president’s term and is a pivotal part of the inauguration process. But who is responsible for administering this crucial oath? For the past century, the responsibility has largely rested with the Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court. Let’s take a look at this long-standing tradition and the individuals who have overseen it.

The Role of the Chief Justice in Administering Oath

Since the early years of the republic, the tradition of the incoming president taking the oath has remained largely the same. However, the U.S. Constitution does not specify who should administer the oath. This has led to the practice of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court swearing in the president. The role has evolved over time, but it wasn’t until the early 19th century that this became a set tradition.

For the 2025 inauguration of President Donald Trump, Chief Justice John Roberts was the one administering the oath of office for the fifth time. His role was significant, as he has officiated at every presidential inauguration since he joined the Supreme Court in 2005.

John Roberts’ Inaugural History and Administering Oath

John Roberts has become a familiar figure at presidential inaugurations. Having been appointed to the Supreme Court in 2005 by President George W. Bush, Roberts has had the honor of swearing in multiple U.S. presidents. His first time administering the presidential oath was in 2009 when he swore in Barack Obama for his first term.

One of the most memorable moments of Roberts’ tenure was during Obama’s first inauguration, when he stumbled slightly while administering the oath. A small mistake in the phrasing caused the president to repeat the words out of sequence, which led to a redo of the entire oath. Despite the slip-up, Obama was sworn in once more, ensuring the ceremonial process was done properly. The following inauguration, when Obama took his second term in 2013, went smoothly without any issues.

Roberts also swore in Joe Biden during his inauguration in 2021, marking a continuation of his prominent role in U.S. political history. Notably, Roberts’ role in these ceremonies has helped cement the importance of the Chief Justice in the presidential swearing-in process.

The Record Holder: Chief Justice John Marshall

While Roberts has officiated at five presidential inaugurations, this is not a record. That distinction belongs to Chief Justice John Marshall, who served as the nation’s top judge for an extraordinary 34 years. Marshall administered the presidential oath a total of nine times, from Thomas Jefferson’s first term in 1801 to Andrew Jackson’s second term in 1833. Marshall’s legacy as Chief Justice was deeply intertwined with the formation of the U.S. legal system, and his long tenure made him a central figure in the country’s constitutional development.

Administering Oath: Tradition’s Origins

The tradition of the Chief Justice administering the presidential oath was not always in place. When George Washington took office in 1789, there was no Supreme Court, as the court had not yet been established. John Adams, the second president, was the first to invite the Chief Justice to administer the oath in 1797, but this practice did not become formalized until later.

It was Chief Justice John Marshall who truly solidified the tradition when he swore in President Thomas Jefferson in 1801. Marshall, serving as Chief Justice at the time, would continue to oversee the swearing-in of multiple presidents throughout his time in office, further establishing the position of Chief Justice as the official officiant at presidential inaugurations.

The Oath Itself

The oath of office, required by the U.S. Constitution, is simple yet profound. The president must swear to “faithfully execute the office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” The public nature of this oath, taken on the steps of the U.S. Capitol, symbolizes the transfer of power from one president to the next and reaffirms the peaceful nature of the American political system.