Monday, November 4, 2024
2024 US Election Swing States: Here Is Why Pennsylvania Could Be The Key To White House

As the 2024 presidential race heats up, 19 electoral votes of Pennsylvania position the state as a major battleground in the contest between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

Why Pennsylvania Holds Significant Influence

With its substantial electoral vote count, Pennsylvania remains one of the most coveted prizes in the 2024 election. When President Joe Biden carried the state in 2020, he not only secured his pathway to the White House but also upheld a Democratic “blue wall” that includes Michigan and Wisconsin. The state’s history as a swing state, marked by close contests and shifting party support, underscores its role in presidential races.

While the state typically leaned Democrat from the 1990s until Trump’s victory in 2016, the state’s support is far from guaranteed for either party. Trump is now working to regain Pennsylvania after narrowly losing it to Biden in 2020. With a divided electorate, the state’s electoral votes are pivotal in deciding the next president.

Pennsylvania’s Electoral Power and Swing State Status

Pennsylvania’s 19 electoral votes rank it fifth-highest among U.S. states, tying with Illinois. The Keystone State has voted for the winner in 10 of the past 12 presidential elections, a track record that makes it a strong indicator of the national outcome. Designated as one of seven toss-up states for 2024, Pennsylvania’s influence could be pivotal in a tightly contested election.

Campaign Activity in Pennsylvania

Before stepping down, Biden made multiple visits to Pennsylvania, including a trip to Scranton, his birthplace. Harris, now the Democratic nominee, has followed suit, frequently campaigning across the state with her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. In August, she joined Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro in Philadelphia, where Shapiro endorsed Harris as “battle-tested.” Harris has since returned to Pennsylvania several times, most recently with former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, who endorsed her, for a rally in Chester County.

Trump, meanwhile, has actively campaigned in Pennsylvania, appealing to pro-gun voters and emphasizing his conservative stance at a National Rifle Association event in Harrisburg. He also visited Philadelphia suburbs for a town hall and delivered speeches in Latrobe and Allentown, where he criticized both Harris and Biden. Trump’s campaign has made it clear that winning Pennsylvania is central to his strategy, with rallies aimed at capturing the state’s diverse voter base.

Pennsylvania’s Voting Record

In 2020, Biden narrowly won Pennsylvania, which helped him reach the 270 electoral vote threshold to win the presidency. Trump, however, previously won the state in 2016 by a slim margin, making Pennsylvania a true battleground with an unpredictable outcome in 2024.

Filed under

2024 presidential election donald trump Electoral College Votes Kamala Harris Pennsylvania Swing State
