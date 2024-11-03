As voters head to the polls on November 5, Nevada stands as a potentially decisive factor in the tight 2024 presidential race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

As voters head to the polls on November 5, Nevada stands as a potentially decisive factor in the tight 2024 presidential race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

Why Nevada Matters in the Election

Despite its modest six Electoral College votes, Nevada’s swing-state status could prove essential in reaching the 270 votes needed to win the presidency. Though Nevada’s majority voted Democrat in recent elections, the state’s political landscape remains balanced between both parties, with a significant portion of voters registered as “Non-Partisan.” The state has two Democratic senators and a Republican governor, reflective of its purplish political stance amid a rapidly growing, diverse population.

In past presidential elections, 15 out of Nevada’s 17 counties have leaned Republican, but Clark and Washoe counties — home to almost 90% of Nevada’s residents — have largely determined the outcome by voting Democrat. This division underscores the strategic importance of Nevada in the 2024 race.

Electoral Significance Of Nevada

Nevada has the fewest Electoral College votes among the other swing states. Still, it remains crucial to both candidates. According to Jon Ralston, founder of The Nevada Independent, Harris’s campaign has maintained a near-constant presence in the state, with a surrogate frequently visiting Nevada to strengthen support. For the GOP, Trump’s path to victory may hinge on successfully appealing to Clark and Washoe counties, where the concentration of voters can heavily influence the final count.

Ralston believes Nevada could be pivotal if other key states are closely contested. In specific scenarios, the state’s six votes could push Harris or Trump over the 270-mark, making it a must-win target for both campaigns.

Non-Partisan Voters and the Uncertain Swing

Approximately 40% of Nevada’s registered voters identify as “Non-Partisan,” partly due to automatic DMV registrations under a 2020 state law. Many of these voters are considered unaligned or less engaged, potentially unaware of their registration status. As both campaigns strive to understand where these voters lean, the challenge will be to motivate them to vote and sway them toward either the Democratic or Republican side.

Concerns for Democracy

Beyond the political strategies, many Nevada voters express concerns about democracy’s future. Across the spectrum, locals feel apprehensive about openly discussing politics. Democrats fear Trump’s rhetoric, particularly post-January 6, poses a threat to democracy, while Republicans voice similar fears about the Democratic Party.

Read More: 2024 US Election Swing States: Why Is Michigan A Politically Important State?