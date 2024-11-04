Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

AtlasIntel Poll Reveals Trump Leading In Six Swing States

A recent poll by AtlasIntel reveals that Donald Trump is currently leading Vice President Kamala Harris in six out of seven crucial swing states.

AtlasIntel Poll Reveals Trump Leading In Six Swing States

A recent poll by AtlasIntel reveals that Donald Trump is currently leading Vice President Kamala Harris in six out of seven crucial swing states. Conducted between October 25-29, the poll shows Trump with a 3.5% lead in Arizona, 3.4% in Georgia, 2.7% in Pennsylvania, 1.2% in Michigan, 0.9% in Nevada, and 0.5% in Wisconsin. Meanwhile, Harris holds a slight lead of 0.5% in North Carolina.

Shift from October 17 poll

The poll’s sample sizes range from 983 in Michigan to 1,665 in North Carolina, with a margin of error of ±3%, keeping the outcomes in all states within a close range. This marks a shift from AtlasIntel’s October 17 poll, where Harris led in Arizona, Nevada, and Wisconsin.

Current polling averages hint at a highly competitive race as Election Day approaches. According to The New York Times, Trump leads in Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina, while Harris has a small advantage in Michigan, with Nevada and Wisconsin showing a tie. In contrast, FiveThirtyEight shows Harris ahead in Nevada, Wisconsin, and Michigan, while Trump leads in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, and Arizona, with margins under 2% in all cases.

AtlasIntel predicts Trump to secure 312 electoral votes

AtlasIntel projects that Trump would secure 312 electoral votes if the election were held today, with a 1.9% edge in the national popular vote. AtlasIntel’s CEO mentioned that additional polling updates are expected before Election Day.

CNN notes that 61 million Americans have already voted by mail or early in-person. Its latest polls by SSRS reveal a tight race in Georgia, where Trump is slightly ahead at 48% to Harris’s 47%, and in North Carolina, where Harris leads 48% to Trump’s 47%.

In Georgia and North Carolina, Harris maintains a lead among Black voters and those with college degrees, while Trump has strong support among white voters without college degrees. Both campaigns are prioritizing topics such as border security and immigration in these vital battleground states.

Read More: YouGov Poll Reveals Close Race In Battleground States

Filed under

AtlasIntel poll Harris AtlasIntel poll swing states Trump AtlasIntel poll US Election news
Advertisement

Also Read

Bhagwant Mann Calls For Sudden Press Conference; Condemns Attacks In Canada

Bhagwant Mann Calls For Sudden Press Conference; Condemns Attacks In Canada

Supreme Court Upholds Validity Of Uttar Pradesh Board Of Madarsa Education Act

Supreme Court Upholds Validity Of Uttar Pradesh Board Of Madarsa Education Act

Mark Pincus, Zynga Founder And Lifelong Democrat, Shifts Support To Trump

Mark Pincus, Zynga Founder And Lifelong Democrat, Shifts Support To Trump

Trump And Harris Close Campaigns With Divergent Messages As Election Day Approaches

Trump And Harris Close Campaigns With Divergent Messages As Election Day Approaches

US Election 2024: Election Experts Warn of Potential “Red Mirage” in 2024; Delayed Mail-In Ballot Counting Could Fuel Misinformation

US Election 2024: Election Experts Warn of Potential “Red Mirage” in 2024; Delayed Mail-In Ballot...

Entertainment

Apology or ₹5 Crore: Bishnoi Gang’s Latest Warning To Bollywood’s Salman Khan

Apology or ₹5 Crore: Bishnoi Gang’s Latest Warning To Bollywood’s Salman Khan

FTII’s Kannada Short Film ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ Heads to Oscars 2025

FTII’s Kannada Short Film ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ Heads to Oscars 2025

Taylor Swift’s Mama Invites Shark Attack Survivor For Eras Tour Concert

Taylor Swift’s Mama Invites Shark Attack Survivor For Eras Tour Concert

Sean “Diddy” Combs Claims Eyewitness Lying About Alleged Sex Tapes- Here’s What He Plans To Do Next

Sean “Diddy” Combs Claims Eyewitness Lying About Alleged Sex Tapes- Here’s What He Plans To

Uorfi Javed Slam Sana Khan’s Comments On Husbands ‘Allowing’ To Wear Short Clothes, Calls It Regressive

Uorfi Javed Slam Sana Khan’s Comments On Husbands ‘Allowing’ To Wear Short Clothes, Calls It

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For Quicker Recovery

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For

Chhath Puja 2024: Origin, Significance, Specialties Of The Day, When It Is Celebrated In India, Dos & Don’ts

Chhath Puja 2024: Origin, Significance, Specialties Of The Day, When It Is Celebrated In India,

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Advertisement

#USElections2024 | Who do you think will win the U.S General Elections?

0 Votes
|
Last Updated:
|
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox