AtlasIntel Poll Reveals Trump Leading In Six Swing States

A recent poll by AtlasIntel reveals that Donald Trump is currently leading Vice President Kamala Harris in six out of seven crucial swing states. Conducted between October 25-29, the poll shows Trump with a 3.5% lead in Arizona, 3.4% in Georgia, 2.7% in Pennsylvania, 1.2% in Michigan, 0.9% in Nevada, and 0.5% in Wisconsin. Meanwhile, Harris holds a slight lead of 0.5% in North Carolina.

Shift from October 17 poll

The poll’s sample sizes range from 983 in Michigan to 1,665 in North Carolina, with a margin of error of ±3%, keeping the outcomes in all states within a close range. This marks a shift from AtlasIntel’s October 17 poll, where Harris led in Arizona, Nevada, and Wisconsin.

Current polling averages hint at a highly competitive race as Election Day approaches. According to The New York Times, Trump leads in Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina, while Harris has a small advantage in Michigan, with Nevada and Wisconsin showing a tie. In contrast, FiveThirtyEight shows Harris ahead in Nevada, Wisconsin, and Michigan, while Trump leads in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, and Arizona, with margins under 2% in all cases.

AtlasIntel predicts Trump to secure 312 electoral votes

AtlasIntel projects that Trump would secure 312 electoral votes if the election were held today, with a 1.9% edge in the national popular vote. AtlasIntel’s CEO mentioned that additional polling updates are expected before Election Day.

CNN notes that 61 million Americans have already voted by mail or early in-person. Its latest polls by SSRS reveal a tight race in Georgia, where Trump is slightly ahead at 48% to Harris’s 47%, and in North Carolina, where Harris leads 48% to Trump’s 47%.

In Georgia and North Carolina, Harris maintains a lead among Black voters and those with college degrees, while Trump has strong support among white voters without college degrees. Both campaigns are prioritizing topics such as border security and immigration in these vital battleground states.

