‘Be Offended’: When Matt Gaetz, Trump’s New Attorney General, Referred to Women at Abortion Rallies as Ugly and Overweight

Donald Trump has nominated Florida Republican Representative Matt Gaetz as his choice for attorney general, a move that has drawn widespread attention and surprise within political circles. Gaetz, a notably controversial figure in Congress, stands out as the most contentious Cabinet pick to date, and his nomination came as a surprise even to his colleagues in the House.

Trump praises Gaetz

In a post on Truth Social, Trump praised Gaetz as a skilled and dedicated lawyer, highlighting his legal training at the William & Mary College of Law and his record in Congress, where he has prioritized reform efforts aimed at the Department of Justice. Trump described Gaetz as uniquely suited to address what he views as a partisan misuse of the justice system, adding that he believes Gaetz will work to secure borders, dismantle criminal organizations, and restore public confidence in the Justice Department.

Matt Gaetz resigns from Congress

In a follow-up post, Trump expressed confidence that Gaetz would address deep-rooted issues within the Department of Justice, refocusing its mission on crime-fighting and upholding democratic principles. Trump emphasized that Gaetz’s leadership would restore honesty, integrity, and transparency to the department, ensuring all Americans could once again take pride in the DOJ.

Meanwhile, Gaetz has formally resigned from his role in Congress, a move confirmed by House Speaker Mike Johnson. Johnson indicated that Gaetz’s immediate resignation was somewhat unexpected but was offered out of respect for the House.

When Matt Gaetz criticized women protesting for abortion rights

In a separate recent incident in 2022, Gaetz faced criticism over comments made during a speech to college students at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa, where he suggested that women protesting for abortion rights are less likely to get pregnant due to their appearance. Gaetz characterized some protesters as unattractive, further commenting that they looked unlikely to be involved in situations leading to pregnancy.

@RepMattGaetz doubled-down on his comments in our interview this morning. Q: You’re suggesting that these women at these abortion rallies are ugly and overweight?

A: Yes Q: What do you say to people who think those comments are offensive?

A: Be offended. https://t.co/QNyR4tLI3a pic.twitter.com/ytG7rZ2Vrn — Olivia Iverson (@OliviaIversonTV) July 25, 2022

Following the reversal of Roe v. Wade, abortion rights protests have been prevalent across the United States, and Gaetz’s remarks were met with significant backlash. In his speech, he described some protesters in disparaging terms, criticizing both their appearance and their activism.

Unapologetic Gaetz

When later asked to clarify his statements, Gaetz expressed his pro-life stance without apology, asserting that he finds the protesters offensive both “inside and out.” He acknowledged that he does not view all pro-choice individuals as unattractive, but reserved his criticism for those protesting aggressively, particularly those demonstrating outside the homes of Supreme Court justices.

When questioned by Channel 3 about the potentially offensive nature of his comments, Gaetz affirmed his position, saying that he stands by his words and is unbothered by others taking offense.

