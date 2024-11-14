Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘Be Offended’: When Matt Gaetz, Trump’s New Attorney General, Referred to Women at Abortion Rallies as Ugly and Overweight

Gaetz, a notably controversial figure in Congress, stands out as the most contentious Cabinet pick to date, and his nomination came as a surprise even to his colleagues in the House.

‘Be Offended’: When Matt Gaetz, Trump’s New Attorney General, Referred to Women at Abortion Rallies as Ugly and Overweight
Donald Trump has nominated Florida Republican Representative Matt Gaetz as his choice for attorney general, a move that has drawn widespread attention and surprise within political circles. Gaetz, a notably controversial figure in Congress, stands out as the most contentious Cabinet pick to date, and his nomination came as a surprise even to his colleagues in the House.

Trump praises Gaetz

In a post on Truth Social, Trump praised Gaetz as a skilled and dedicated lawyer, highlighting his legal training at the William & Mary College of Law and his record in Congress, where he has prioritized reform efforts aimed at the Department of Justice. Trump described Gaetz as uniquely suited to address what he views as a partisan misuse of the justice system, adding that he believes Gaetz will work to secure borders, dismantle criminal organizations, and restore public confidence in the Justice Department.

Matt Gaetz resigns from Congress

In a follow-up post, Trump expressed confidence that Gaetz would address deep-rooted issues within the Department of Justice, refocusing its mission on crime-fighting and upholding democratic principles. Trump emphasized that Gaetz’s leadership would restore honesty, integrity, and transparency to the department, ensuring all Americans could once again take pride in the DOJ.

Meanwhile, Gaetz has formally resigned from his role in Congress, a move confirmed by House Speaker Mike Johnson. Johnson indicated that Gaetz’s immediate resignation was somewhat unexpected but was offered out of respect for the House.

When Matt Gaetz criticized women protesting for abortion rights

In a separate recent incident in 2022, Gaetz faced criticism over comments made during a speech to college students at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa, where he suggested that women protesting for abortion rights are less likely to get pregnant due to their appearance. Gaetz characterized some protesters as unattractive, further commenting that they looked unlikely to be involved in situations leading to pregnancy.

Following the reversal of Roe v. Wade, abortion rights protests have been prevalent across the United States, and Gaetz’s remarks were met with significant backlash. In his speech, he described some protesters in disparaging terms, criticizing both their appearance and their activism.

Unapologetic Gaetz

When later asked to clarify his statements, Gaetz expressed his pro-life stance without apology, asserting that he finds the protesters offensive both “inside and out.” He acknowledged that he does not view all pro-choice individuals as unattractive, but reserved his criticism for those protesting aggressively, particularly those demonstrating outside the homes of Supreme Court justices.

When questioned by Channel 3 about the potentially offensive nature of his comments, Gaetz affirmed his position, saying that he stands by his words and is unbothered by others taking offense.

Read More: Who Is Reckless Gaetz? Trump’s Nomination for Attorney General Sparks Outrage Amongst Republicans

Filed under

Attorney General attorney general trump gaetz Matt Gaetz matt gaetz attorney general matt gaetz education matt gaetz investigation matt gaetz sex trafficking matt gaetz wife mat gaetz
Advertisement

Also Read

Apple’s iPhone SE 4: All The Premium Features You Want At A Budget Price – Check It Out Here

Apple’s iPhone SE 4: All The Premium Features You Want At A Budget Price –...

‘Sex Trafficking, Nude Pics: Long List of Controversies Surrounding Trump Appointee Matt Gaetz

‘Sex Trafficking, Nude Pics: Long List of Controversies Surrounding Trump Appointee Matt Gaetz

Aussies Will Clean Up India In 4 Days: Ex-Australian Pacer Ahead Of BGT Series

Aussies Will Clean Up India In 4 Days: Ex-Australian Pacer Ahead Of BGT Series

Christopher Nkunku ‘Weighing His Future’ at Chelsea – Report

Christopher Nkunku ‘Weighing His Future’ at Chelsea – Report

Israel Defense Forces Target Hezbollah: 200 Terrorists Killed, 140 Launchers Destroyed In Latest Airstrikes

Israel Defense Forces Target Hezbollah: 200 Terrorists Killed, 140 Launchers Destroyed In Latest Airstrikes

Entertainment

From Song Jae-Rim To Shin Hae-Ri, Here’s A List Of Korean Celebrities Who Died In 2024

From Song Jae-Rim To Shin Hae-Ri, Here’s A List Of Korean Celebrities Who Died In

South Korea: Rosé ‘APT’ Becomes ‘Forbidden Song’ As Students Take ‘Suneung’ University Test

South Korea: Rosé ‘APT’ Becomes ‘Forbidden Song’ As Students Take ‘Suneung’ University Test

Zendaya Says Working With Her Boyfriend Tom Holland Is Strangely Comfortable- Here’s Why!

Zendaya Says Working With Her Boyfriend Tom Holland Is Strangely Comfortable- Here’s Why!

How Much Is Mike Tyson Earning As Compared To Jake Paul For Their Boxing Match?

How Much Is Mike Tyson Earning As Compared To Jake Paul For Their Boxing Match?

Seth Meyers Rips Apart Donald Trump’s Cabinet, Calls It ‘Pandora’s Cabinet Of Goblins And Weirdos’

Seth Meyers Rips Apart Donald Trump’s Cabinet, Calls It ‘Pandora’s Cabinet Of Goblins And Weirdos’

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Boucheron Unveils ‘Carte Blanche Or Bleu’ Exhibition in Beijing: Liquid Gold

Boucheron Unveils ‘Carte Blanche Or Bleu’ Exhibition in Beijing: Liquid Gold

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Advertisement

#USElections2024 | Who do you think will win the U.S General Elections?

0 Votes
|
Last Updated:
|
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox