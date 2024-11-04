Closing Ad For Donald Trump Features Elon Musk, RFK, And JD Vance, Internet Calls It ‘One Of The Most Moving Ads’

In the video, Tulsi Gabbard says, "This election really isn't about the left versus the right. It's about we, the people, choosing our government and the choice between freedom versus tyranny."

A Closing Trump ad was released featuring Tulsi Gabbard, RFK Jr., Nicole Shanahan, JD Vance, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Elon Musk and it has got quite a positive response from the Internet.

Then RFK comes into the picture saying, “Nobody has a chronic disease burden like we have. Why are we allowing this to happen to our children? Ultimately, the only thing that will save our country is if we choose to love our kids more than we hate each other.”

Also seen in the clip is Shanahan saying, “What is going on here is deeper than politics. It is deeply spiritual. We are being called to rise above the hatred and the fear and the evil,” whereas, JD Vance adds. “We need to remember above and beyond that we must love our neighbors, that we must treat other people as we hope to be treated.”

Ramaswamy asks, “You wanna be a rebel? You wanna be a hippie? You wanna stick it to the man? Show up on your college campus and try calling yourself a conservative.” Elon Musk is also seen in the ad where he proudly says, “America is gonna reach heights that it has never seen before. The future is gonna be amazing!”

See the video here:

NEW: Closing Trump ad released featuring Tulsi Gabbard, RFK Jr., Nicole Shanahan, JD Vance, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Elon Musk. Chills. Worth every second of your time. Gabbard: This election really isn’t about the left versus the right. It’s about we, the people, choosing our… pic.twitter.com/KGpi2n4pjq — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 4, 2024

Internet Reactions

One user commented, “Love him or hate him you have to admit his social media team has been FIRE this cycle,” whereas another stated, “One of the most moving ads I’ve ever seen.”

The next one claimed, “Nicole Shanahan has been a game-changer,” and another added, “ALL WE HAVE TO DO IS SHOW UP AND VOTE AND WE WIN!!!”

One individual asserted, “With Harris it’s the end. With Trump it’s a new beginning. It’s that simple.”

And, one concluded, “Why am I crying? This is it guys, they’ll never be another moment like this in our lifetime. These people united for us, to save our freedom, to fight for America- Tomorrow we must unite, we must give them their place in history, the biggest victory in History! United we stand.”