Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Closing Ad For Donald Trump Features Elon Musk, RFK, And JD Vance, Internet Calls It ‘One Of The Most Moving Ads’

In the video, Tulsi Gabbard says, "This election really isn't about the left versus the right. It's about we, the people, choosing our government and the choice between freedom versus tyranny."

Closing Ad For Donald Trump Features Elon Musk, RFK, And JD Vance, Internet Calls It ‘One Of The Most Moving Ads’

A Closing Trump ad was released featuring Tulsi Gabbard, RFK Jr., Nicole Shanahan, JD Vance, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Elon Musk and it has got quite a positive response from the Internet.

In the video, Tulsi Gabbard says, “This election really isn’t about the left versus the right. It’s about we, the people, choosing our government and the choice between freedom versus tyranny.”

Then RFK comes into the picture saying, “Nobody has a chronic disease burden like we have. Why are we allowing this to happen to our children? Ultimately, the only thing that will save our country is if we choose to love our kids more than we hate each other.”

Also seen in the clip is Shanahan saying, “What is going on here is deeper than politics. It is deeply spiritual. We are being called to rise above the hatred and the fear and the evil,” whereas, JD Vance adds. “We need to remember above and beyond that we must love our neighbors, that we must treat other people as we hope to be treated.”

Ramaswamy asks, “You wanna be a rebel? You wanna be a hippie? You wanna stick it to the man? Show up on your college campus and try calling yourself a conservative.” Elon Musk is also seen in the ad where he proudly says, “America is gonna reach heights that it has never seen before. The future is gonna be amazing!”

See the video here:

Internet Reactions

One user commented, “Love him or hate him you have to admit his social media team has been FIRE this cycle,” whereas another stated, “One of the most moving ads I’ve ever seen.”

The next one claimed, “Nicole Shanahan has been a game-changer,” and another added, “ALL WE HAVE TO DO IS SHOW UP AND VOTE AND WE WIN!!!”

One individual asserted, “With Harris it’s the end. With Trump it’s a new beginning. It’s that simple.”

And, one concluded, “Why am I crying? This is it guys, they’ll never be another moment like this in our lifetime. These people united for us, to save our freedom, to fight for America- Tomorrow we must unite, we must give them their place in history, the biggest victory in History! United we stand.”

ALSO READ: From Trump’s Attempted Assassination To Taylor Swift Backing Harris, Here Are 20 Wildest Moments From Presidential Race

Filed under

donald trump Elon Musk JD Vance Kamala Harris Trending news US Elections
Advertisement

Also Read

Bhagwant Mann Calls For Sudden Press Conference; Condemns Attacks In Canada

Bhagwant Mann Calls For Sudden Press Conference; Condemns Attacks In Canada

Supreme Court Upholds Validity Of Uttar Pradesh Board Of Madarsa Education Act

Supreme Court Upholds Validity Of Uttar Pradesh Board Of Madarsa Education Act

Mark Pincus, Zynga Founder And Lifelong Democrat, Shifts Support To Trump

Mark Pincus, Zynga Founder And Lifelong Democrat, Shifts Support To Trump

Trump And Harris Close Campaigns With Divergent Messages As Election Day Approaches

Trump And Harris Close Campaigns With Divergent Messages As Election Day Approaches

US Election 2024: Election Experts Warn of Potential “Red Mirage” in 2024; Delayed Mail-In Ballot Counting Could Fuel Misinformation

US Election 2024: Election Experts Warn of Potential “Red Mirage” in 2024; Delayed Mail-In Ballot...

Entertainment

Apology or ₹5 Crore: Bishnoi Gang’s Latest Warning To Bollywood’s Salman Khan

Apology or ₹5 Crore: Bishnoi Gang’s Latest Warning To Bollywood’s Salman Khan

FTII’s Kannada Short Film ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ Heads to Oscars 2025

FTII’s Kannada Short Film ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ Heads to Oscars 2025

Taylor Swift’s Mama Invites Shark Attack Survivor For Eras Tour Concert

Taylor Swift’s Mama Invites Shark Attack Survivor For Eras Tour Concert

Sean “Diddy” Combs Claims Eyewitness Lying About Alleged Sex Tapes- Here’s What He Plans To Do Next

Sean “Diddy” Combs Claims Eyewitness Lying About Alleged Sex Tapes- Here’s What He Plans To

Uorfi Javed Slam Sana Khan’s Comments On Husbands ‘Allowing’ To Wear Short Clothes, Calls It Regressive

Uorfi Javed Slam Sana Khan’s Comments On Husbands ‘Allowing’ To Wear Short Clothes, Calls It

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For Quicker Recovery

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For

Chhath Puja 2024: Origin, Significance, Specialties Of The Day, When It Is Celebrated In India, Dos & Don’ts

Chhath Puja 2024: Origin, Significance, Specialties Of The Day, When It Is Celebrated In India,

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Advertisement

#USElections2024 | Who do you think will win the U.S General Elections?

0 Votes
|
Last Updated:
|
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox