From Trump’s Attempted Assassination To Taylor Swift Backing Harris, Here Are 20 Wildest Moments From Presidential Race

After a long period filled with rallies, debates, town halls, conventions, interviews, and unpredictable polls, the 2024 presidential race is nearing its conclusion. On Tuesday, millions will head to the polls to vote for either Kamala Harris or Donald Trump in what is set to be one of the most tightly contested elections ever, capping a campaign marked by upheaval, including assassination attempts and the sudden replacement of a major-party candidate.

The campaign season also stood out for its oddities, such as Trump’s increasingly authoritarian rhetoric paired with selling digital collectibles, making unusual remarks about a famous golfer, and dressing as a McDonald’s worker. Finally, the end is in sight for this exhausting period.

Here are some of the wildest moments from the 2024 presidential campaign:

Trump’s Felony Conviction

Already the GOP’s frontrunner, Trump faced a jury on May 30 in New York, where he was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records, marking the first criminal conviction of a U.S. president. The case stemmed from a hush money payment made during the 2016 campaign to silence adult film actress Stormy Daniels about their alleged past affair. The trial was a media spectacle, with Trump repeatedly defying a gag order and complaining about courtroom conditions. Despite being convicted, Trump labeled the proceedings as “rigged.” His sentencing was postponed until after the election, and he continues to face three more pending criminal cases.

Biden’s Debate Struggles

On June 27, Joe Biden attempted to dispel concerns about his cognitive health in a debate against Trump but failed to deliver. The 90-minute encounter saw Biden frequently losing his train of thought and appearing physically frail, while Trump, though scattered, managed to stay dominant. A particularly awkward moment came when Biden mistakenly said, “Democrats finally beat Medicare,” during a discussion on national debt. The poor performance heightened doubts about his ability to campaign effectively and led to increasing calls for him to step aside.

Assassination Attempts on Trump

The 2024 race was shaken by assassination attempts on Trump, including a dramatic incident in July where a bullet grazed his ear during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, prompting him to shout “Fight!” as he was escorted offstage. Another attempt occurred in September when a man was apprehended with a gun outside Trump’s golf course in Florida. Republicans used these events to rally their base, portraying Trump as a target of violence and attributing it to political opposition, despite no evidence supporting this claim.

Hulk Hogan’s Speech at the RNC

At the Republican National Convention in July, wrestling icon Hulk Hogan hyped up the crowd with a theatrical speech. Hogan, wearing a black tank top under a blazer, dramatically tore his shirt to reveal a Trump-Vance campaign logo and shouted about the assassination attempt, calling for unity but ending on a warning to criminals and politicians. The scene embodied the blend of politics and showmanship characteristic of Trump’s campaign.

RFK Jr.’s Peculiar Campaign

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s independent bid for the presidency became infamous for a series of bizarre stories involving dead animals. This included a brain scan that revealed a worm, anecdotes about consuming a dog, and keeping roadkill in a freezer. The strangest tale was his confession to dumping a bear cub’s body in Central Park and staging it as an accident.

Biden’s Withdrawal

Following public concerns over his debate performance, Biden faced pressure to withdraw from the race. Despite initially resisting, Biden ultimately stepped down on July 24, pledging to focus on his presidential duties and endorsing Kamala Harris. This decision shifted the Democratic campaign focus and invigorated support for Harris as the new nominee.

Kamala Harris’ Viral Campaign

Harris’s campaign capitalized on viral internet moments and memes, turning chaotic energy into digital engagement. The “coconut tree” trend and humorous, relatable content helped boost her profile and distinguish her online strategy from Trump’s.

J.D. Vance and the Couch Meme

A viral joke falsely claiming that VP candidate J.D. Vance wrote about a strange incident involving a couch in his book “Hillbilly Elegy” gained traction online, sparking widespread ridicule and memes. Even Vance’s debate opponent made a lighthearted jab about it, playing into the humor.

Beyoncé Rumors at the DNC

Anticipation soared during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, fueled by speculation that Beyoncé would make a surprise appearance. Though she didn’t attend, she later endorsed Harris in an October rally, highlighting her concerns as a mother advocating for unity and freedom.

False Rumors About Haitian Immigrants

In September, baseless rumors spread about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, allegedly killing pets for food, sparking xenophobic outrage. Despite being debunked by local authorities, the claims persisted and were amplified by Trump in a debate, leading to fear and bomb threats in the community. One accuser later found her missing cat safe in her basement, but Trump continued to repeat the false narrative.

Swift Backs Harris

Trump and Musk Respond Unusually At the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, a significant endorsement came when Taylor Swift publicly supported Vice President Kamala Harris following her debate with Donald Trump in September. Swift shared her reasons on Instagram, emphasizing Harris’s dedication to causes she holds dear, while also expressing support for Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on LGBTQ rights and reproductive issues. Swift ended her post with a nod to a derogatory comment by Trump’s running mate, J.D. Vance, by calling herself a “Childless Cat Lady,” sparking a surge in voter registration.

Trump, who had earlier posted AI-generated images implying Swift’s endorsement, dismissed her actual support as inevitable and even hinted that it might hurt her career. However, frustration took over days later when he posted a vehement “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT” on Truth Social. Elon Musk, acting as a Trump ally, posted an unsettling offer to father a child with Swift, which was widely criticized. Swift, who is dating NFL star Travis Kelce, did not respond.

Trump’s Campaign Language Mirrors Authoritarian Rhetoric

During his 2024 presidential campaign, Donald Trump intensified rhetoric echoing that of authoritarian figures, referring to immigrants as “poisoning the blood” of the nation and describing the U.S. as “infested” by “vermin.” He also spread unfounded claims about immigrants from Haiti and elsewhere. This language, along with promises to use the military against political opponents, led Vice President Kamala Harris to declare that Trump desired “unchecked power.”

Elon Musk’s Public Show of Support for Trump

Elon Musk’s transformation from tech leader to political supporter reached its peak after an attempt on Trump’s life at a rally in Pennsylvania. Following this, Musk pledged substantial financial support to Trump’s campaign through a Super PAC and even joined Trump on stage in October, awkwardly trying to rouse the crowd, which drew widespread ridicule.

Alleged Incident Between Trump Staff and Arlington Cemetery Official

A visit to Arlington National Cemetery in August by Trump’s campaign turned contentious when staff clashed with a cemetery official over unauthorized filming. Despite being informed that campaign activities were prohibited, Trump’s team attempted to bring a cameraman, resulting in a staffer allegedly pushing an employee. Trump’s campaign denied the incident, and no charges were filed, though footage was never released.

Trump’s Musical Interlude at a Pennsylvania Town Hall

During an October rally in Pennsylvania, Trump unexpectedly stopped answering audience questions and instructed his team to play music, which included “Ave Maria” and popular songs like “YMCA” and “Hallelujah.” His behavior, described as detached, prompted some to question his fitness to lead. The event continued for an awkward half-hour as Trump swayed to the music.

J.D. Vance’s Donut Shop Blunder

In August, Vice Presidential candidate J.D. Vance visited a donut shop in Georgia, attempting to connect with the public. However, the visit backfired as Vance’s interactions came off as forced and uncomfortable, culminating in a viral moment that drew mockery online.

Trump’s Campaign Stop at McDonald’s

Trump made a show of working at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania as part of his campaign strategy, a move reportedly intended to mimic Harris’s supposed college job. The visit, which involved serving food to a select few, raised eyebrows, especially after questions on his stance on raising the minimum wage were dodged. The fast-food chain had to clarify that the event wasn’t an endorsement.

Obama’s Jab and Trump’s Comments on Masculinity

At the Democratic National Convention, former President Barack Obama mocked Trump’s obsession with size and popularity. Trump later made bizarre remarks during a rally, lauding golfing legend Arnold Palmer’s masculinity in an unexpected tangent.

Republicans Voice Concerns About Trump’s Leadership

Former officials from Trump’s administration, including John Kelly, spoke out against him during the campaign, with Kelly describing Trump’s actions as fascist. This criticism was echoed by others, signaling deep divides within the Republican ranks as some openly supported Kamala Harris.

Trump’s Merchandise Push Amid Campaign

Despite portraying the election as dire for the nation’s future, Trump consistently used campaign stops to promote products, including a book, sneakers, and cologne, sometimes even leveraging the assassination attempt on him for marketing. This dual approach of dire political warnings mixed with personal profit highlighted his self-focused priorities.

