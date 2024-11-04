The 2024 U.S. presidential election, set for November 5, is a high-stakes race with significant implications for the nation’s future. This election features incumbent President Joe Biden, running for a second term, and former President Donald Trump, who seeks a return to the White House after his 2020 loss. Key issues include the economy, healthcare, immigration, and national security, with both candidates highlighting contrasting visions for the country. As voters across the nation cast their ballots, stay tuned for live updates on voter turnout, campaign events, polling insights, and real-time election results.

Nov. 05, 2024 12:24 AM

Walz Expresses Disappointment Over Close Race, Yet Not Surprised

Tim Walz expressed his feelings about the tightly contested race, stating he is disappointed but not shocked by how closely the election has shaped up.

Nov. 05, 2024 12:15 AM

Dixville Notch Votes Split Evenly Between Candidates

Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, kicks off Election Day with its traditional midnight vote, resulting in a tie: 3 votes each for Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

Nov. 05, 2024 11:34 AM

Harris Campaign Concludes In Pennsylvania

Kamala Harris made five campaign stops across Pennsylvania, including visits to Reading and Pittsburgh, cities also frequented by Donald Trump. She wrapped up her day with a star-studded rally at the iconic “Rocky Steps” of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, famous for its depiction in the movie “Rocky.”

Nov. 05, 2024 11:25 AM

Trump Urges Final Push: Show Up Tomorrow, and We Win—They Can’t Catch Up!

At his last campaign rally, Donald Trump rallied his supporters saying, “This journey has been remarkable, and while it’s bittersweet to close this chapter, here’s the best part: we’re positioned to win. If we show up tomorrow, victory is ours—they’re too far behind to catch us. Kamala held a rally with just over a hundred attendees, while we’re filling stadiums. Let’s finish strong—turn out, and we win.”

Nov. 05, 2024 10:58 AM

Donald Trump Hosts Last Rally Of 2024 Campaign

Donald Trump wrapped up his 2024 campaign with a final rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, energizing supporters with promises focused on economic growth, security, and voter turnout.

Nov. 05, 2024 10:48 AM

Election Day Kicks Off: Dixville Notch, NH, Votes at Midnight

Election Day 2024 has officially begun as Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, casts the first ballots, upholding a 65-year-old tradition of midnight voting. This small town, which has only six registered voters, usually completes its entire voting process in less than a minute.

Historically, only two candidates have achieved the distinction of winning every vote in Dixville Notch: Richard Nixon in 1960 and Joe Biden in 2020. The midnight voting tradition started in 1936, originating from nearby Millsfield, and has become a beloved ritual that marks the start of Election Day.

Nov. 05, 2024 10:42 AM

Kamala Harris: The Race Is Not Yet Over

“The race isn’t over yet, and we must finish strong,” Kamala Harris declared during a rally in Philadelphia. Emphasizing her role as a unifier, she stated, “I pledge to listen to people who disagree with me. I don’t believe that those who oppose me are the enemy. I will ensure they have a seat at the table.”

As she wrapped up her final rally of the evening, Harris urged her supporters to maintain a positive outlook: “Tonight, we finish as we started—with optimism, energy, and joy.” Notably, she refrained from naming her opponent during her speech.

Nov. 05, 2024 10:16 AM

Watch: Oprah Winfrey Interviews First Time Voters At Harris Rally

Oprah Winfrey energized the crowd at Kamala Harris’ rally, emphasizing the importance of participating in the upcoming election. “We can’t afford to sit this one out,” she declared.

“If we don’t show up tomorrow, we may lose our chance to cast a ballot forever,” she warned, underscoring the gravity of the moment.

Winfrey reminded attendees of the values at stake: “We’re voting to defend and protect the Constitution of the United States,” she said. She highlighted the significance of integrity and the right to make choices about one’s own body.

“We’re voting to save ourselves from this dangerous precipice we now face,” she concluded, calling for unity and action among the audience. Winfrey also took the time to engage with first-time voters from Generation Z at the event in Philadelphia.

Nov. 05, 2024 10:08 AM

Watch: Lady Gaga Brings Star Power To Harris’ Philadelphia Rally

Lady Gaga delivered a powerful rendition of “God Bless America” at Kamala Harris’ rally in Philadelphia, energizing the crowd as they rallied support for the upcoming election.

Nov. 05, 2024 10:04 AM Former President’s Appearance Pushed Back As Campaign Adjusts Schedule The Trump campaign has postponed a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, due to the former president’s late arrival. Initially set for 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Trump’s appearance has been rescheduled to 12:30 a.m. ET, according to adviser Jason Miller’s update on X.

Nov. 05, 2024 9:44 AM

California Voters Furious Over Trump’s Name On Second Screen Of Ballot

Supporters of Donald Trump in California are expressing anger as his name appears on the second screen of certain voting machines due to the state’s random ballot ordering system. Voters are required to click ‘more’ to view Trump’s name and select the Republican ticket, which includes Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate.

The order of candidates on California’s ballots is determined by a randomized alphabetical system, resulting in differing arrangements across various districts.

Many supporters are raising concerns that this setup could lead to voter confusion, prompting the circulation of posts on social media platforms like X and TikTok that offer guidance on locating Trump’s name.

Nov. 05, 2024 9:37 AM

North Korea Launches Missiles Ahead Of U.S. Presidential Election

Just hours before the U.S. presidential election, North Korea fired at least seven short-range ballistic missiles from its eastern coast, according to Japan’s defense minister.

Yang Moo-jin, president of the University of North Korean Studies, stated that the missile tests protest the joint military drills involving South Korea, the U.S., and Japan while also asserting North Korea’s presence ahead of the U.S. election. Notably, North Korea has not commented on the missile launches.

Nov. 05, 2024 9:10 AM

Watch: Christina Aguilera Rocks Kamala Harris’ Vote For Freedom Rally

Christina Aguilera, a talented singer who has won five Grammy Awards, six ALMA Awards, and two Latin Grammy Awards, performed at Kamala Harris’ Vote for Freedom Rally in Las Vegas. Her performance aimed to inspire voters and encourage them to make their voices heard in the upcoming election.

Nov. 05, 2024 8:47 AM

Maye Musk Calls For Competent Female Leadership

Maye Musk advocates for more women to occupy the presidency, emphasizing that it’s crucial for them to possess effective communication skills and coherent policies. She stated, “However, they need to be able to put a sentence together, or at least have a policy, or at least say something—just something that makes sense. Otherwise, it’s a complete embarrassment for us women.”

Nov. 05, 2024 8:42 AM

Trump On TikTok: Joe Rogan’s Endorsement Is ‘Great Honor’

Former President Donald Trump took to TikTok to express his appreciation for Joe Rogan’s endorsement. He described it as a “great honor” and highlighted the significance of Rogan’s influence in the political landscape.

Nov. 05, 2024 8:37 AM

Madonna, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga Rally For Harris

Music legends Madonna, Billie Eilish, and Lady Gaga have publicly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. Each artist emphasizes the importance of strong female leadership and progressive change, urging their fans to vote for Harris as the election approaches. Their support aims to energize a diverse coalition of voters.

Nov. 05, 2024 8:17 AM

Trump Promises Tariffs On Mexico And China To Combat Fentanyl Trafficking

Donald Trump announced on Monday that he would impose tariffs on Mexico if the government fails to stop fentanyl trafficking into the United States. Speaking at a rally in Pittsburgh, he stated, “We will immediately stop the drugs pouring across our border.”

Trump proposed a 25% tariff on goods from Mexico and said he would implement similar measures for China due to its role in fentanyl exports. “Every item they sell to the United States will incur a 25% tariff until they take serious measures to stop drugs from entering our country,” he asserted.

Nov. 05, 2024 7:49 AM

Clemente Jr. Stands By Trump

Roberto Clemente Jr., the son of the iconic Pittsburgh Pirates player Roberto Clemente, has expressed his support for President Trump, stating:

“It is crucial for me to back this man… I believe in all that he represents and his potential to create positive change for our families.”

Nov. 05, 2024 7:34 AM

JD Vance Blames Kamala Harris For Rising Living Costs

At a closing rally in Newtown, Pennsylvania, Donald Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, took aim at Vice President Kamala Harris, attributing the surge in living costs to her failures in office. He recounted a poignant story about a retiree who was forced to give up her cherished “steak night” tradition due to escalating grocery prices.

Vance’s comments underscore a significant theme in the Republican campaign that highlights the economic hardships facing Americans. The narrative aims to position Harris as out of touch with the financial struggles that many families are currently enduring.

Nov. 05, 2024 7:31 AM

Megyn Kelly: Trump Will Protect Women’s Rights

Megyn Kelly criticized recent changes to California law that mandate taxpayer funding for sex reassignment surgeries, stating that the law was altered rather than adhered to. She emphasized that President Trump will take action to reverse such measures, positioning him as a champion for women’s rights. “He will be a protector of women, which is why I am voting for him,” Kelly declared.

In her closing message, Kelly urged voters to not only support Trump but also to motivate ten friends to do the same, amplifying their impact at the polls.

Nov. 05, 2024 7:12 AM

Trump: We Will Stop the Drugs Killing 300,000 Americans a Year

Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, “We are losing 300,000 Americans each year due to drugs flooding across our border—not the 90,000 they suggest. A mere pinhead-sized amount of fentanyl is lethal.”

He added, “This crisis affects everyone; countless families are mourning the loss of children and parents to these dangerous substances.”

Nov. 05, 2024 6:51 AM

Trump Fundraiser Urges Supporters: Tomorrow is a Work Day

At a rally in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Trump fundraiser Jim Worthington rallied supporters with a clear message: “Tomorrow is a work day.” Emphasizing the significance of their votes, he stated, “The eyes of Pennsylvania and the country are focused on Bucks County. It’s a big responsibility.” Worthington, a prominent fitness club owner, assured the crowd that winning Bucks County could help Trump secure Pennsylvania and the White House. Known for its competitive voting patterns, Bucks has seen mixed results in recent elections, with both major parties splitting wins across presidential races.

Nov. 05, 2024 6:47 AM

Vice President Kamala Harris Highlights Support For Puerto Ricans Amid Campaign Trail In a show of support for the Puerto Rican community, U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris made a stop at the Old San Juan Cafe, a Puerto Rican restaurant in Reading, Pennsylvania. This visit comes as Harris intensifies her campaign efforts in Pennsylvania, a key swing state in the race. Harris’s visit also aimed to reaffirm her commitment to Puerto Rican voters following a recent incident where a racist joke about Puerto Ricans was made at a Trump rally. By connecting with local communities, Harris emphasizes respect and solidarity with groups who feel marginalized, reinforcing her stance on unity and inclusivity.

Nov. 05, 2024 6:31 AM

Donald Trump Rallies In Pittsburgh With Final Message To Voters

At a rally in Pittsburgh, Donald Trump addressed a large crowd with a final appeal to voters just hours before Election Day. “We’ve been waiting four years for this,” he declared, underscoring the anticipation around the upcoming election.

Focusing on economic issues, Trump warned that electing Kamala Harris would lead to financial hardship. He promised that a vote for him would lead to lower grocery bills, higher wages, safer streets, more prosperous communities, and a brighter future.

Nov. 05, 2024 6:21 AM

Musk’s Election Misinformation on X Reaches 2 Billion Views: Report

A report by the Center for Countering Digital Hate claims Elon Musk’s misleading posts about the U.S. election on social media platform X have garnered 2 billion views in 2024. U.S. officials and voting rights groups have raised concerns about election-related misinformation, calling on platforms like X to counter false claims.

Musk, an outspoken Trump supporter, has shared at least 87 posts that fact-checkers have flagged as inaccurate. His election-related content has amassed over 17 billion views since endorsing Trump, surpassing viewership of all political ads on X this year.

Nov. 05, 2024 6:17 AM

Kamala: I Took on Human Traffickers and Won

Kamala Harris said, “For years as both a prosecutor and the chief law enforcement officer in our largest state, I fought battles against major banks that defrauded homeowners.

I challenged for-profit colleges that exploited veterans and students.

I took action against those who preyed on women, children, and the elderly, as well as against cartels involved in trafficking guns, drugs, and human lives.”

Nov. 05, 2024 5:05 AM

Are Democrats Facing A ‘Massive Turnout Deficit?’ Trump Campaign Claims So

Trump’s campaign asserts that Democrats are experiencing a “massive turnout deficit,” according to early voting data, as per a newswire. In a private memo, Tim Saler, the campaign’s chief data consultant, indicated that there appears to be a drop in urban turnout among Democratic voters.

Additionally, Jim Messina, former campaign manager for Barack Obama, remarked on MSNBC that “the early vote numbers are somewhat concerning.”

Nov. 05, 2024 4:10 AM

Elon Musk To Continue With $1 Million Voter Giveaways

A Pennsylvania state judge approved a $1 million daily giveaway by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, intended for voters in swing states just one day before the highly anticipated U.S. presidential election between Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump, whom Musk supports.

Since October 19, Musk has been awarding a $1 million check daily to a voter from swing states who signs a petition supporting free speech and gun rights, amounting to $16 million distributed so far. The giveaway’s final winner will be announced on Election Day, according to Musk’s legal team.

Nov. 05, 2024 3:28 AM

Stocks Pulled Back During Session On Election Eve

On the eve of the 2024 U.S. presidential election, Wall Street stocks closed lower on Monday after a turbulent trading session, as markets prepared for potential volatility related to the election outcome.

Both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump made last-minute campaign stops in key swing states ahead of Tuesday’s in-person voting. Polls indicate a highly competitive race.

Experts have anticipated that market fluctuations will continue until there is more certainty in the political landscape. The election could bring significant changes to tax and trade policies, along with sector-specific impacts.

Nov. 05, 2024 3:00 AM

Top US Election Official Says Voter Fraud Claims Are “Corrosive to Democracy”

Jen Easterly, head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, spoke out on Monday about the spread of misinformation and allegations of voter fraud during the 2024 U.S. election, describing them as “corrosive to democracy.”

Although Easterly did not specifically name individuals, her remarks followed assertions from Republican candidate Donald Trump and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who alleged that Democrats were attempting to manipulate the results in crucial states.

“This type of rhetoric accomplishes the goals of our foreign adversaries and poses serious threats to election officials from both parties,” she stated.