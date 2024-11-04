The 2024 U.S. presidential election, set for November 5, is a high-stakes race with significant implications for the nation’s future. This election features incumbent President Joe Biden, running for a second term, and former President Donald Trump, who seeks a return to the White House after his 2020 loss. Key issues include the economy, healthcare, immigration, and national security, with both candidates highlighting contrasting visions for the country.
As voters across the nation cast their ballots, stay tuned for live updates on voter turnout, campaign events, polling insights, and real-time election results.
• Check LIVE updates here:
Nov. 05, 2024 12:24 AM
Walz Expresses Disappointment Over Close Race, Yet Not Surprised
Tim Walz expressed his feelings about the tightly contested race, stating he is disappointed but not shocked by how closely the election has shaped up.
Nov. 05, 2024 12:15 AM
Dixville Notch Votes Split Evenly Between Candidates
Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, kicks off Election Day with its traditional midnight vote, resulting in a tie: 3 votes each for Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.
Nov. 05, 2024 11:34 AM
Harris Campaign Concludes In Pennsylvania
Kamala Harris made five campaign stops across Pennsylvania, including visits to Reading and Pittsburgh, cities also frequented by Donald Trump. She wrapped up her day with a star-studded rally at the iconic “Rocky Steps” of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, famous for its depiction in the movie “Rocky.”
Nov. 05, 2024 11:25 AM
Trump Urges Final Push: Show Up Tomorrow, and We Win—They Can’t Catch Up!
At his last campaign rally, Donald Trump rallied his supporters saying, “This journey has been remarkable, and while it’s bittersweet to close this chapter, here’s the best part: we’re positioned to win. If we show up tomorrow, victory is ours—they’re too far behind to catch us. Kamala held a rally with just over a hundred attendees, while we’re filling stadiums. Let’s finish strong—turn out, and we win.”
Nov. 05, 2024 10:58 AM
Donald Trump Hosts Last Rally Of 2024 Campaign
Donald Trump wrapped up his 2024 campaign with a final rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, energizing supporters with promises focused on economic growth, security, and voter turnout.
Nov. 05, 2024 10:48 AM
Election Day Kicks Off: Dixville Notch, NH, Votes at Midnight
Election Day 2024 has officially begun as Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, casts the first ballots, upholding a 65-year-old tradition of midnight voting. This small town, which has only six registered voters, usually completes its entire voting process in less than a minute.
Historically, only two candidates have achieved the distinction of winning every vote in Dixville Notch: Richard Nixon in 1960 and Joe Biden in 2020. The midnight voting tradition started in 1936, originating from nearby Millsfield, and has become a beloved ritual that marks the start of Election Day.
Nov. 05, 2024 10:42 AM
Kamala Harris: The Race Is Not Yet Over
“The race isn’t over yet, and we must finish strong,” Kamala Harris declared during a rally in Philadelphia. Emphasizing her role as a unifier, she stated, “I pledge to listen to people who disagree with me. I don’t believe that those who oppose me are the enemy. I will ensure they have a seat at the table.”
As she wrapped up her final rally of the evening, Harris urged her supporters to maintain a positive outlook: “Tonight, we finish as we started—with optimism, energy, and joy.” Notably, she refrained from naming her opponent during her speech.
Nov. 05, 2024 10:16 AM
Watch: Oprah Winfrey Interviews First Time Voters At Harris Rally
Oprah Winfrey energized the crowd at Kamala Harris’ rally, emphasizing the importance of participating in the upcoming election. “We can’t afford to sit this one out,” she declared.
“If we don’t show up tomorrow, we may lose our chance to cast a ballot forever,” she warned, underscoring the gravity of the moment.
Winfrey reminded attendees of the values at stake: “We’re voting to defend and protect the Constitution of the United States,” she said. She highlighted the significance of integrity and the right to make choices about one’s own body.
“We’re voting to save ourselves from this dangerous precipice we now face,” she concluded, calling for unity and action among the audience. Winfrey also took the time to engage with first-time voters from Generation Z at the event in Philadelphia.
Nov. 05, 2024 10:08 AM
Watch: Lady Gaga Brings Star Power To Harris’ Philadelphia Rally
Lady Gaga delivered a powerful rendition of “God Bless America” at Kamala Harris’ rally in Philadelphia, energizing the crowd as they rallied support for the upcoming election.
Nov. 05, 2024 10:04 AM
Former President’s Appearance Pushed Back As Campaign Adjusts Schedule
The Trump campaign has postponed a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, due to the former president’s late arrival. Initially set for 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Trump’s appearance has been rescheduled to 12:30 a.m. ET, according to adviser Jason Miller’s update on X.
Nov. 05, 2024 9:44 AM
California Voters Furious Over Trump’s Name On Second Screen Of Ballot
Supporters of Donald Trump in California are expressing anger as his name appears on the second screen of certain voting machines due to the state’s random ballot ordering system. Voters are required to click ‘more’ to view Trump’s name and select the Republican ticket, which includes Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate.
The order of candidates on California’s ballots is determined by a randomized alphabetical system, resulting in differing arrangements across various districts.
Many supporters are raising concerns that this setup could lead to voter confusion, prompting the circulation of posts on social media platforms like X and TikTok that offer guidance on locating Trump’s name.
Nov. 05, 2024 9:37 AM
North Korea Launches Missiles Ahead Of U.S. Presidential Election
Just hours before the U.S. presidential election, North Korea fired at least seven short-range ballistic missiles from its eastern coast, according to Japan’s defense minister.
Yang Moo-jin, president of the University of North Korean Studies, stated that the missile tests protest the joint military drills involving South Korea, the U.S., and Japan while also asserting North Korea’s presence ahead of the U.S. election. Notably, North Korea has not commented on the missile launches.
Nov. 05, 2024 9:10 AM
Watch: Christina Aguilera Rocks Kamala Harris’ Vote For Freedom Rally
Christina Aguilera, a talented singer who has won five Grammy Awards, six ALMA Awards, and two Latin Grammy Awards, performed at Kamala Harris’ Vote for Freedom Rally in Las Vegas. Her performance aimed to inspire voters and encourage them to make their voices heard in the upcoming election.
Nov. 05, 2024 8:47 AM
Maye Musk Calls For Competent Female Leadership
Maye Musk advocates for more women to occupy the presidency, emphasizing that it’s crucial for them to possess effective communication skills and coherent policies. She stated, “However, they need to be able to put a sentence together, or at least have a policy, or at least say something—just something that makes sense. Otherwise, it’s a complete embarrassment for us women.”
Nov. 05, 2024 8:42 AM
Trump On TikTok: Joe Rogan’s Endorsement Is ‘Great Honor’
Former President Donald Trump took to TikTok to express his appreciation for Joe Rogan’s endorsement. He described it as a “great honor” and highlighted the significance of Rogan’s influence in the political landscape.
Nov. 05, 2024 8:37 AM
Madonna, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga Rally For Harris
Music legends Madonna, Billie Eilish, and Lady Gaga have publicly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. Each artist emphasizes the importance of strong female leadership and progressive change, urging their fans to vote for Harris as the election approaches. Their support aims to energize a diverse coalition of voters.
Nov. 05, 2024 8:17 AM
Trump Promises Tariffs On Mexico And China To Combat Fentanyl Trafficking
Donald Trump announced on Monday that he would impose tariffs on Mexico if the government fails to stop fentanyl trafficking into the United States. Speaking at a rally in Pittsburgh, he stated, “We will immediately stop the drugs pouring across our border.”
Trump proposed a 25% tariff on goods from Mexico and said he would implement similar measures for China due to its role in fentanyl exports. “Every item they sell to the United States will incur a 25% tariff until they take serious measures to stop drugs from entering our country,” he asserted.
Nov. 05, 2024 7:49 AM
Clemente Jr. Stands By Trump
Roberto Clemente Jr., the son of the iconic Pittsburgh Pirates player Roberto Clemente, has expressed his support for President Trump, stating:
“It is crucial for me to back this man… I believe in all that he represents and his potential to create positive change for our families.”
Nov. 05, 2024 7:34 AM
JD Vance Blames Kamala Harris For Rising Living Costs
At a closing rally in Newtown, Pennsylvania, Donald Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, took aim at Vice President Kamala Harris, attributing the surge in living costs to her failures in office. He recounted a poignant story about a retiree who was forced to give up her cherished “steak night” tradition due to escalating grocery prices.
Vance’s comments underscore a significant theme in the Republican campaign that highlights the economic hardships facing Americans. The narrative aims to position Harris as out of touch with the financial struggles that many families are currently enduring.
Nov. 05, 2024 7:31 AM
Megyn Kelly: Trump Will Protect Women’s Rights
Megyn Kelly criticized recent changes to California law that mandate taxpayer funding for sex reassignment surgeries, stating that the law was altered rather than adhered to. She emphasized that President Trump will take action to reverse such measures, positioning him as a champion for women’s rights. “He will be a protector of women, which is why I am voting for him,” Kelly declared.
In her closing message, Kelly urged voters to not only support Trump but also to motivate ten friends to do the same, amplifying their impact at the polls.
Nov. 05, 2024 7:12 AM
Trump: We Will Stop the Drugs Killing 300,000 Americans a Year
Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, “We are losing 300,000 Americans each year due to drugs flooding across our border—not the 90,000 they suggest. A mere pinhead-sized amount of fentanyl is lethal.”
He added, “This crisis affects everyone; countless families are mourning the loss of children and parents to these dangerous substances.”
Nov. 05, 2024 6:51 AM
Trump Fundraiser Urges Supporters: Tomorrow is a Work Day
At a rally in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Trump fundraiser Jim Worthington rallied supporters with a clear message: “Tomorrow is a work day.” Emphasizing the significance of their votes, he stated, “The eyes of Pennsylvania and the country are focused on Bucks County. It’s a big responsibility.”
Worthington, a prominent fitness club owner, assured the crowd that winning Bucks County could help Trump secure Pennsylvania and the White House. Known for its competitive voting patterns, Bucks has seen mixed results in recent elections, with both major parties splitting wins across presidential races.
Nov. 05, 2024 6:47 AM
Vice President Kamala Harris Highlights Support For Puerto Ricans Amid Campaign Trail
In a show of support for the Puerto Rican community, U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris made a stop at the Old San Juan Cafe, a Puerto Rican restaurant in Reading, Pennsylvania. This visit comes as Harris intensifies her campaign efforts in Pennsylvania, a key swing state in the race.
Harris’s visit also aimed to reaffirm her commitment to Puerto Rican voters following a recent incident where a racist joke about Puerto Ricans was made at a Trump rally. By connecting with local communities, Harris emphasizes respect and solidarity with groups who feel marginalized, reinforcing her stance on unity and inclusivity.
Nov. 05, 2024 6:31 AM
Donald Trump Rallies In Pittsburgh With Final Message To Voters
At a rally in Pittsburgh, Donald Trump addressed a large crowd with a final appeal to voters just hours before Election Day. “We’ve been waiting four years for this,” he declared, underscoring the anticipation around the upcoming election.
Focusing on economic issues, Trump warned that electing Kamala Harris would lead to financial hardship. He promised that a vote for him would lead to lower grocery bills, higher wages, safer streets, more prosperous communities, and a brighter future.
Nov. 05, 2024 6:21 AM
Musk’s Election Misinformation on X Reaches 2 Billion Views: Report
A report by the Center for Countering Digital Hate claims Elon Musk’s misleading posts about the U.S. election on social media platform X have garnered 2 billion views in 2024. U.S. officials and voting rights groups have raised concerns about election-related misinformation, calling on platforms like X to counter false claims.
Musk, an outspoken Trump supporter, has shared at least 87 posts that fact-checkers have flagged as inaccurate. His election-related content has amassed over 17 billion views since endorsing Trump, surpassing viewership of all political ads on X this year.
Nov. 05, 2024 6:17 AM
Kamala: I Took on Human Traffickers and Won
Kamala Harris said, “For years as both a prosecutor and the chief law enforcement officer in our largest state, I fought battles against major banks that defrauded homeowners.
I challenged for-profit colleges that exploited veterans and students.
I took action against those who preyed on women, children, and the elderly, as well as against cartels involved in trafficking guns, drugs, and human lives.”
Nov. 05, 2024 5:05 AM
Are Democrats Facing A ‘Massive Turnout Deficit?’ Trump Campaign Claims So
Trump’s campaign asserts that Democrats are experiencing a “massive turnout deficit,” according to early voting data, as per a newswire. In a private memo, Tim Saler, the campaign’s chief data consultant, indicated that there appears to be a drop in urban turnout among Democratic voters.
Additionally, Jim Messina, former campaign manager for Barack Obama, remarked on MSNBC that “the early vote numbers are somewhat concerning.”
Nov. 05, 2024 4:10 AM
Elon Musk To Continue With $1 Million Voter Giveaways
A Pennsylvania state judge approved a $1 million daily giveaway by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, intended for voters in swing states just one day before the highly anticipated U.S. presidential election between Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump, whom Musk supports.
Since October 19, Musk has been awarding a $1 million check daily to a voter from swing states who signs a petition supporting free speech and gun rights, amounting to $16 million distributed so far. The giveaway’s final winner will be announced on Election Day, according to Musk’s legal team.
Nov. 05, 2024 3:28 AM
Stocks Pulled Back During Session On Election Eve
On the eve of the 2024 U.S. presidential election, Wall Street stocks closed lower on Monday after a turbulent trading session, as markets prepared for potential volatility related to the election outcome.
Both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump made last-minute campaign stops in key swing states ahead of Tuesday’s in-person voting. Polls indicate a highly competitive race.
Experts have anticipated that market fluctuations will continue until there is more certainty in the political landscape. The election could bring significant changes to tax and trade policies, along with sector-specific impacts.
Nov. 05, 2024 3:00 AM
Top US Election Official Says Voter Fraud Claims Are “Corrosive to Democracy”
Jen Easterly, head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, spoke out on Monday about the spread of misinformation and allegations of voter fraud during the 2024 U.S. election, describing them as “corrosive to democracy.”
Although Easterly did not specifically name individuals, her remarks followed assertions from Republican candidate Donald Trump and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who alleged that Democrats were attempting to manipulate the results in crucial states.
“This type of rhetoric accomplishes the goals of our foreign adversaries and poses serious threats to election officials from both parties,” she stated.
Nov. 05, 2024 2:15 AM
Florida and Texas push back against election monitors
Florida, Texas, and several other Republican-governed states have announced plans to prevent election monitors assigned by the U.S. Justice Department from accessing polling stations on November 5.
This decision challenges a long-established practice of deploying election monitors to help ensure compliance with voting laws and to prevent voter fraud. Additionally, Missouri has taken legal action by filing a federal lawsuit on Monday to block the presence of these monitors.
Nov. 05, 2024 1:20 AM
Katy Perry Casts Ballot For Kamala Harris
Nov. 05, 2024 1:00 AM
Closing Ad For Donald Trump Features Elon Musk, RFK, And JD Vance
Nov. 04, 2024 23:55 PM
German Vega: Trump Should Have Apologized To Latinos
At a Trump rally at New York’s Madison Square Garden, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe made headlines by referring to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage.” German Vega, a Dominican American residing in Reading, Pennsylvania, who became a U.S. citizen in 2015, found the remarks shocking.
“It was outrageous,” said Vega, who noted that many people, including Republicans, were upset. “It was inappropriate, and I believe Trump should have apologized to the Latino community.”
Vega, who aligns with “pro-life” values, cast his vote for Trump in 2020 and intends to do so again. Although he couldn’t attend the Trump rally in Reading due to work obligations, his 18-year-old son, who remains undecided, planned to be present at the event in the predominantly Latino city.
The rally in New York also featured derogatory comments about Latinos, Jews, and Black people. Despite this, Vega viewed such rhetoric as part of broader campaign tactics. “It wasn’t unexpected,” he remarked. “There’s been a significant amount of racial commentary, particularly from Republicans, aimed at winning the white vote.”
Nov. 04, 2024 23:10 PM
Trump Says Puerto Rico Is Great Days After Controversy
Two weeks after a comedian at a Trump rally in New York described Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage,” Trump praised his connection with the U.S. territory. Speaking at a rally in North Carolina on the final full day of his campaign, Trump stated, “Puerto Rico is great,” and highlighted, “We provided more aid to Puerto Rico than anyone else,” addressing the crowd in Raleigh.
Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, known for his podcast Kill Tony, made the controversial remark while speaking at the Madison Square Garden event. He said, “There’s a lot happening out there. You may not know this, but there’s actually a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean. I think it’s called Puerto Rico.”
Nov. 04, 2024 22:45 PM
Trump: I Will Enforce Tariffs On Mexican Imports
Donald Trump declared that if he wins the presidential election, he would tell Mexico’s new president, Claudia Sheinbaum, on his first day in office that she must halt the flow of migrants and drugs into the U.S., or face a 25% tariff on Mexican goods.
Mexico currently stands as the top trading partner of the U.S.
“If they don’t put an end to this influx of criminals and drugs entering our country, I will swiftly impose a 25% tariff on all products they export to the United States,” Trump told his supporters during an event in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Nov. 04, 2024 22:25 PM
Trump: I Will Launch The Largest Deportation Programme
Trump at the rally “On day 1 I will launch the largest deportation programme in American history.” He also added, “I will invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, to target and dismantle every migrant criminal on American soil.”
Nov. 04, 2024 21:41 PM
Dollar Declines As Polls Show Harris Gaining Ground
The U.S. dollar fell while U.S. Treasuries experienced a rally as investors reassessed their expectations for the presidential election following weekend polls indicating that Kamala Harris was making gains against Donald Trump.
The dollar index saw its largest decline in six weeks, while ten-year Treasury yields decreased by 10 basis points to 4.28%. Among major currencies tracked by Bloomberg, the Mexican peso emerged as one of the top performers, recovering from the losses it incurred after Trump’s victory in 2016.
Nov. 04, 2024 21:30 PM
Harris And Trump Intensify Final Day Campaign Efforts Before Election
On Monday, Kamala Harris is focusing her campaign in Pennsylvania, where its 19 electoral votes are crucial for the Electoral College outcome. The vice president and Democratic nominee will visit working-class areas, including Allentown, before ending with a late-night rally in Philadelphia featuring Lady Gaga and Oprah Winfrey.
Donald Trump, on the other hand, is holding four rallies across three states, starting in Raleigh, North Carolina, with two stops in Pennsylvania at Reading and Pittsburgh. He will conclude his campaign with a late-night event in Grand Rapids, Michigan, echoing his approach from previous election cycles.
Nov. 04, 2024 21:10 PM
I Will Never Forget Where I Come From: Kamala Harris
Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris posted on X, “I will never forget where I come from. And I will never stop fighting for working and middle class families.”
Nov. 04, 2024 20:57 PM
Donald Trump Kicks Off Rally In North Carolina
At a rally in North Carolina, Donald Trump’s campaign addressed his recent comments regarding violence against journalists. National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended Trump, asserting, “Clearly, he was making a joke.”
Nov. 04, 2024 20:41 PM
DNC Launches Mobile Billboard Campaign To Mobilize Voters In Key Battleground States
The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is set to roll out mobile billboards in neighborhoods throughout crucial battleground states as part of their final effort to encourage voter turnout. This initiative marks the conclusion of the party’s $7 million paid media investment for this election cycle, as announced in a recent press release.
Nov. 04, 2024 20:39 PM
U.S. Supreme Court To Review Louisiana Voting Map
The U.S. Supreme Court will consider a case involving Louisiana’s electoral map that enhances the number of congressional districts with Black majorities. This appeal follows a ruling by federal judges stating the map, which includes two Black-majority districts—up from one—likely violates the Constitution’s equal protection clause.
In May, the Supreme Court permitted the map’s use for the upcoming election, which affects House control. A decision on the appeal is expected by the end of June, adding to ongoing legal disputes regarding redistricting and racial issues.
Nov. 04, 2024 20:33 PM
Wall Street Opens Steady As Key U.S. Elections And Fed Rate Decision Approach
U.S. stock markets opened with little change on Monday as investors opted for caution ahead of a significant week that includes the presidential election and a potential interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.
At the start of trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 53.32 points, or 0.13%, settling at 41,998.87. The S&P 500 dipped by 0.67 points, bringing it to 5,728.13, while the Nasdaq Composite saw a decrease of 42.32 points, or 0.23%, opening at 18,197.59.
Nov. 04, 2024 20:15 PM
Harris Remains Silent On Vote Regarding California Criminal Justice Reforms
Vice President Kamala Harris refrained from disclosing her stance on a significant ballot measure in California aimed at reversing recent criminal justice reforms.
While campaigning in Michigan, she sidestepped a question from reporters about the controversial initiative. As Election Day approaches, Harris mentioned that her mail-in ballot was “on its way to California,” but maintained her decision not to comment on the measure.
“I am not going to talk about the vote on that. Because honestly, it’s the Sunday before the election and I don’t intend to create an endorsement one way or another around it,” stated Harris, who has a background as the former San Francisco district attorney, California attorney general, and U.S. senator before assuming the vice presidency in 2020.
Nov. 04, 2024 20:10 PM
Elon Musk’s $1 Million Daily Giveaway Faces Legal Scrutiny
A judge in Pennsylvania is set to evaluate a challenge against Elon Musk’s $1 million-a-day giveaway to registered voters ahead of the U.S. presidential election. Since October 19, Musk has awarded $1 million daily to a randomly chosen voter who supports his petition advocating for free speech and gun rights. This initiative targets registered voters in seven key battleground states, including Arizona, Georgia, and Pennsylvania, which are critical for the election outcome.
Legal experts question whether Musk’s actions violate federal laws against paying individuals to register to vote. The U.S. Department of Justice has issued warnings, but no formal action has been taken.
Nov. 04, 2024 19:57 PM
Record Turnout In The Historic U.S. Election
Nearly 80 million individuals have cast their votes in this historic U.S. election. In less than 24 hours, polling stations will open across most of the country, allowing citizens to express their preferences. Tonight, both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are making their final appeals to the American electorate.
The Republican candidate, Trump, is traveling through several key swing states, while his Democratic opponent, Harris, is also campaigning in various locations. For months, both candidates have been vying for voters’ support, navigating the ups and downs of a fiercely competitive race for the White House.
I love this country: Harris posted on X
Kamala Harris shared on X, “When you love something, you fight for it—and I love this country with all my heart.”
Nov. 04, 2024 19:48 PM
Dodik Urges Serbian Diaspora In The U.S. To Support Trump
Milorad Dodik, the Bosnian Serb leader, urged the Serbian community in the United States to cast their votes for Donald Trump, whom he described as a “leader of peace.” In a social media post, Dodik emphasized that Trump’s return to power would signify a restoration of a reasonable and fair foreign policy, which he believes is crucial for global stability.
According to the Serbian-American Friendship Club, there are between 180,000 and 200,000 individuals of Serbian descent residing in the U.S., based on the latest census data.
Nov. 04, 2024 19:44 PM
Donald Trump’s Rally Schedule On November 5
Donald J. Trump has a series of rallies lined up in the coming days. On Monday, he will kick off his campaign in Raleigh, North Carolina, at 8:30 PM IST. Later that evening, he is scheduled to rally in Reading, Pennsylvania, at 11:00 PM IST. Following these events, Trump will head to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, for a rally at 3:00 AM IST on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. Finally, he will conclude his rally tour with an appearance in Grand Rapids, Michigan, at 7:30 AM IST on the same day.
Nov. 04, 2024 19:40 PM
Final Rallies For Trump And JD Vance On November 4
Today marks the final campaign rallies for Donald Trump and JD Vance before the election. Trump will kick off his day in Raleigh, North Carolina, at 10:00 AM, followed by a series of events, including a rally in Reading, Pennsylvania, at 2:00 PM and concluding in Grand Rapids, Michigan, at 10:30 PM.
Meanwhile, JD Vance will begin his day in La Crosse, Wisconsin, at 10:30 AM, then move on to Flint, Michigan, at 1:15 PM, and later appear in Atlanta, Georgia, at 5:00 PM. Vance’s schedule also includes a rally in Newtown, Pennsylvania, at 8:30 PM. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.
Nov. 04, 2024 19:36 PM
Kamala Harris Will Campaign In Pennsylvania’s Scranton
Kamala Harris is set to launch her campaign in Pennsylvania, with her first stop in Scranton, the childhood hometown of President Joe Biden. This visit aims to connect with local voters and build momentum ahead of the crucial election.
Nov. 04, 2024 19:32 PM
Donald Trump Unveils New Video On Truth Social
In a video posted on social media platform Truth, he says, “I would love and I would dedicate my life to this country. With the proper leadership can go on to become what it’s once who.”
Nov. 04, 2024 19:24 PM
Kamala Harris Holds Narrow National Lead Over Trump
In the latest national polling conducted by 538 and ABC News, Kamala Harris leads Donald Trump by a slight margin of 48% to 47%. Despite this narrow lead, the outcome of the election hinges on the results from seven critical battleground states.
In several key states, Trump maintains a narrow advantage, leading by one to three points in Georgia, Arizona, and North Carolina. Meanwhile, Pennsylvania and Nevada are nearly tied, with Trump holding a slight edge in both regions. On the other hand, Harris enjoys a marginal lead in Michigan and Wisconsin, indicating a competitive race as both candidates focus on securing these pivotal states.
Nov. 04, 2024 19:20 PM
JD Vance Takes The Campaign Trail In Key States
Donald Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, is set to hit the campaign trail in several critical battleground states, including Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia, and Pennsylvania. As the 2024 presidential election approaches, Vance’s campaign efforts aim to rally support in these pivotal areas, which are essential for securing electoral votes.
His visits are designed to energize the base and connect with voters on key issues affecting their communities, as the stakes are high in this closely contested election cycle. Each of these states holds significant importance, and Vance’s appearances are expected to play a crucial role in shaping the narrative leading up to Election Day.
Nov. 04, 2024 19:13 PM
Lady Gaga, Oprah, and The Roots Join Harris for High-Energy Rally in Philadelphia
The Harris campaign announced that Vice President Kamala Harris will be joined by a star-studded lineup, including DJ Cassidy, Fat Joe, Freeway, Just Blaze, Lady Gaga, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Ricky Martin, The Roots, Jazmine Sullivan, Adam Blackstone, and Oprah Winfrey. According to the event’s website, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Fat Joe, and Oprah Winfrey are expected to address the crowd.
The rally is set to take place at the base of the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s iconic steps on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. As a result, the museum will remain closed on Monday, confirmed a spokesperson.
Nov. 04, 2024 18:52 PM
Markets Rally Ahead Of Tense US Election
Stock markets climbed, and the dollar dipped on Monday as investors braced for a tight U.S. presidential race, a major interest rate decision, and anticipated stimulus from China. Oil prices surged about 2.5% after key OPEC+ members agreed to extend production cuts through next month amid concerns about demand in the U.S. and China.
Major European and Asian markets followed Wall Street’s gains from Friday, with analysts viewing this week as potentially pivotal. Investors are closely watching the race, with Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump in a close contest ahead of Tuesday’s election.
Nov. 04, 2024 18:36 PM
Elections offices in the US have hardened their security measures this year, anticipating potential violence based on experience since 2020 and during an ongoing rise in threats and harassment focused on election workers.
Many offices have now trained their workers on de-escalation tactics. They’ve run drills for active shooters or other disturbances. They have a process for flagging the threats that could be criminal and seeking law enforcement help when needed.
Nov. 04, 2024 18:13 PM
A latest poll indicating Harris leading in Iowa—a state Trump won comfortably in the last two elections—has raised the possibility of an unexpected result, although another survey showed her trailing there.
Nov. 04, 2024 18:12 PM
Seven secretaries of state – representing Maine, Rhode Island, Illinois, Oregon, Vermont, Washington and New Mexico – sent the letters to Google, X and Meta to detail their plans to moderate inflammatory content and artificial intelligence on their platforms during and after election day.
Nov. 04, 2024 18:12 PM
Nov. 04, 2024 16:05 PM
Nov. 04, 2024 15:47 PM
Both candidates have traversed the seven crucial swing states—Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin—making efforts to reach undecided voters and engage with them on the issues that matter most.
Although voters in these battleground states face similar concerns as Americans nationwide, certain issues emerge as particularly pressing for their residents. Foremost among these is the economy, which remains the primary concern for voters as Election Day approaches.
Nov. 04, 2024, 15:40 PM
Security fencing erected around White House, Harris’ residence, and Capitol ahead of election
Nov. 04, 2024 15:30 PM
Trump camp confident based on early voting, while Black leaders say Harris is struggling.
Nov. 04, 2024 15:02 PM
Germany’s Top Diplomat Visits Kyiv as Ukraine Prepares for Potential Impact of US Election on War
Germany’s top diplomat made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Monday, signaling European support for Ukraine just ahead of the US presidential election, which could significantly influence Washington’s approach to Russia’s ongoing invasion. As Ukraine’s second-largest weapons supplier after the United States, Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasized Berlin’s unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine.
“Germany stands firmly by Ukraine’s side, alongside many partners across the globe,” she stated, according to the German news agency dpa. “We will continue to support the Ukrainians for as long as they need us to ensure they can pursue their path toward a just peace.”
Nov. 04, 2024 14:50 PM
China Prepares Stimulus Plan with an Eye on US Elections
On Monday, China’s top lawmakers convened to discuss a significant stimulus package that analysts believe may expand further if former US President Donald Trump regains the presidency this week.
In recent months, Beijing has responded to calls for enhanced economic support after a prolonged period of inaction, introducing various measures such as interest rate cuts and the relaxation of certain home buying restrictions.
However, officials have yet to announce a specific figure for the anticipated stimulus, which has left investors disappointed after a recent market rally faltered due to a lack of commitment to a concrete plan.
Analysts are hopeful that a definitive number will emerge from this week’s meeting of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, China’s top legislative body, led by Zhao Leji, the third-ranking official in the government.
Nov. 04, 2024 14:40 PM
Vice President Kamala Harris says that she has cast her vote in the US election, dispatching a mail-in ballot to her home state of California. “I actually just filled out my mail-in ballot,” the Democratic nominee for president tells reporters as she campaigns in the swing state of Michigan, adding that the ballot was “on its way to California.”
Nov. 04, 2024 14:30 PM
Trump and Harris Campaigns Race to Mobilize Voters on Eve of U.S. Election
As the final full day of an unprecedented presidential election unfolds on Monday, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are urgently working to galvanize their supporters ahead of a contest they both deem critical for the future of America.
Despite the whirlwind of events over the past few months, the electorate remains sharply divided, both nationwide and across seven key battleground states expected to determine the outcome on Tuesday. The tightness of the race suggests it could take several days before a winner is declared.
Trump, the 78-year-old Republican candidate, narrowly escaped two assassination attempts and recently became the first former U.S. president to be convicted of a felony, following a jury verdict in New York—the city that propelled him to national fame. Meanwhile, Harris, at 60, ascended to the top of the Democratic ticket in July after President Joe Biden, 81, faced a challenging debate performance and ultimately withdrew from the reelection race under party pressure.
Nov. 04, 2024 14:20 PM
Final Campaign Push for Harris and Trump
Bitter rivals Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are set to embark on a frenetic final campaign push on Monday, both targeting the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania on the last day of an election cycle marked by unprecedented volatility.
Republican Trump is aiming for a “landslide” victory as he seeks a dramatic return to the White House, while Democrat Harris asserts that the “momentum” is in her favor as she strives to become America’s first female president.
However, as Election Day approaches, polls indicate a different narrative, showing a complete deadlock nationally and in the seven key swing states where the outcome is anticipated to be determined.
With the race featuring dramatic twists—including two assassination attempts on Trump and Harris’s surprising late entry—the battle is intensifying in this fiercely contested battleground.
Nov. 04, 2024 13:38 PM
As the U.S. presidential race approaches its final stages, former President Donald Trump, the Republican candidate, wrapped up his rally in Georgia with a well-known encore: dancing to the 1978 disco classic “YMCA” by the Village People.
Nov. 04, 2024 11:42 AM
Trump Declares Intent to Invoke Alien Enemies Act at Final Georgia Rally
Donald Trump held his last rally of this election cycle on Sunday at the Atrium Health amphitheater in Macon, Georgia. With early voting numbers suggesting that central Georgia supporters could significantly impact the election, Trump arrived an hour and a half late, wearing a black-and-gold “Make America Great Again” cap.
Staying on message, Trump announced his plan to invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1790, a law historically used to intern Japanese, Italian, and German Americans during World War II. He also pledged to seek the death penalty for undocumented immigrants who commit homicide against Americans.
“The United States is now an occupied country,” he asserted, alleging that “there are thousands of people all over our towns and cities.”
Nov. 04, 2024 11:02 AM
Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar warned of the potential consequences of a Donald Trump presidency for U.S.-India relations, citing Trump’s refusal to accept the results of the last election and the possible impact of his sanctions policies. Thanedar expressed concerns that Trump’s actions could harm diplomatic ties and noted the stakes for the Indian-American community in the upcoming U.S. presidential election.
He highlighted the significance of Indian-American voters, especially in swing states like Michigan, where support for Vice President Kamala Harris appears to be growing. “Trump won Michigan in 2016, so it’s a close race, but we’re seeing some momentum for Harris, especially among women, young people, people of color, and African Americans,” Thanedar told ANI. He pointed out that Trump’s past remarks have alienated many within these groups, prompting a shift in support.
Discussing the political inclinations of the Indian-American community, Thanedar observed that while the community generally leans Democratic, its members hold diverse views on social, economic, and immigration issues.
Nov. 04, 2024 10:25 AM
A recent AtlasIntel poll indicates that former President Donald Trump is narrowly leading Vice President Kamala Harris in each of seven key swing states. The poll suggests Trump has an edge in North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, a separate poll conducted by Ann Selzer has drawn attention with surprising results showing Harris ahead in Iowa—a traditionally conservative state that Trump won in both the 2016 and 2020 elections.
According to the AtlasIntel findings, Trump’s largest lead is in Arizona, where he polls at 52.3% compared to Harris’s 45.8%.
Nov. 03, 2024 02:31 AM
Kamala Harris tweets a photo with her mother, ahead of US presidential elections
My mother, Dr. Shyamala Gopalan Harris, came to the United States from India alone at the age of 19. Her courage and determination made me who I am today. pic.twitter.com/nGZtvz2Php
— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) November 2, 2024