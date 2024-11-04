Election Preparations: Cities Nationwide Board Up Amid Trump-Harris Showdown

As Election Day approaches, businesses nationwide are boarding up their windows, bracing for potential unrest amid the heated race between Trump and Harris.

As the U.S. approaches Election Day, businesses in major cities across the country are taking precautionary measures to safeguard their establishments against potential unrest. The preparations come as both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris make their final campaign pushes, heightening concerns about possible disturbances in the wake of the election results.

In Washington, D.C., shops located near the White House have begun boarding up their windows in anticipation of unrest. Business owners are opting for increased security measures as a proactive response to the uncertainty surrounding the election. U.S. Capitol Police are also ramping up their presence, implementing what they describe as an “enhanced posture.” This includes deploying additional officers and installing protective fencing around significant landmarks, reinforcing the importance of security in this politically charged environment.

Mixed Reactions From Business Owners

Responses from business owners regarding these security measures vary widely. Some are taking no chances, hiring overnight security and boarding up windows as a precaution. “It is completely ridiculous that we have to do this,” said one downtown Portland employee, echoing the sentiments of many who have witnessed violence during previous elections. However, others remain optimistic, believing their businesses will be untouched. One store owner, who has already installed thicker security glass, shared, “We’re hoping that this will be repellent.”

While the measures may seem extreme, they reflect the apprehension that lingers in the air as Election Day draws near. Some owners emphasize the need to be prepared, given the unrest that followed the 2016 election and protests linked to the death of George Floyd in 2020.

Local Authorities Increase Police Presence

Local authorities are keenly aware of the potential for unrest and have taken steps to bolster police presence in various cities. Officials from both D.C. and Portland express hope that police intervention will not be necessary, yet they stand ready to address any disturbances that may arise. Law enforcement agencies are coordinating with community leaders to ensure safety while maintaining order.

The current climate of heightened security reflects a broader shift in national sentiment. Many individuals express concern and disappointment over the necessity of such precautions. One resident pondered the state of the nation, stating, “When you look at all of these buildings that have been boarded up… you ask yourself, ‘Is this America? Is this the America that we want our children to know?’”

This sense of unease is not confined to urban centers alone; it resonates throughout the nation as citizens grapple with the implications of a deeply divided political landscape. The sight of boarded windows and increased barricades serves as a stark reminder of the stakes involved in this election cycle.

MUST READ | Harris And Trump Gear Up For Final State Push Ahead Of Election Day