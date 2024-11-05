Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Harris Makes Final Appeal To Voters At Star-Studded Philadelphia Rally

Kamala Harris made her final appeal to voters on Monday night with an energizing rally in Philadelphia, casting herself as the underdog in her high-stakes race against former President Donald Trump.

Harris Makes Final Appeal To Voters At Star-Studded Philadelphia Rally

Vice President Kamala Harris made her final appeal to voters on Monday night with an energizing rally in Philadelphia, casting herself as the underdog in her high-stakes race against former President Donald Trump. Speaking to a crowd of 30,000 at the iconic “Rocky Steps” outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Harris emphasized the significance of the election and the city’s historical role in American democracy.

“Philadelphia, are we ready to do this? Ready to vote? Ready to win?” Harris asked, drawing cheers from the crowd. She reflected on the city’s symbolism as the birthplace of American democracy, noting how the “underdogs” of history had climbed to victory here.

The rally, held on the eve of the 2024 election, was a final push for the Vice President’s campaign, which has centered on her identity as an underdog candidate battling for the future of the country. “We started this campaign 107 days ago, and from the beginning, it has been a fight for something, not against something,” Harris said, exuding optimism and energy as she urged voters to remain hopeful and committed.

With the race tightening, Harris and Trump were polling neck-and-neck nationally, each at 48.4% according to Decision Desk HQ/The Hill’s aggregate polling. However, in her closing remarks, Harris chose not to mention Trump by name, opting instead to highlight her vision for the country. “Instead of stewing over an enemies list, I will spend every day working on my to-do list for you,” she said.

Harris also underscored her lifelong dedication to fighting for those who have been overlooked and dismissed. “I have lived the promise of America,” she said, “and today, I see that promise in all of you. We are the promise of America.”

The rally also featured appearances by Oprah Winfrey and rapper Will.i.am. Winfrey, joined by 10 first-time voters, delivered a powerful message urging everyone to vote. “If you haven’t voted yet, you have to,” Winfrey declared. “We don’t get to sit this one out. If we don’t show up tomorrow, it’s possible we may never get the chance to cast a ballot again.”

Harris concluded her speech just minutes before midnight, urging her supporters to finish strong in what is expected to be one of the closest elections in history. “Every single vote matters,” she said, rallying the crowd for one last push.

With Pennsylvania’s 19 electoral votes up for grabs, the state is widely considered the most critical battleground in the election, and Harris’s campaign was hoping to capitalize on the momentum as Election Day dawned.

Filed under

donald trump Kamala Harris Philadelphia US Election 2024
Advertisement

Also Read

Bhagwant Mann Calls For Sudden Press Conference; Condemns Attacks In Canada

Bhagwant Mann Calls For Sudden Press Conference; Condemns Attacks In Canada

Supreme Court Upholds Validity Of Uttar Pradesh Board Of Madarsa Education Act

Supreme Court Upholds Validity Of Uttar Pradesh Board Of Madarsa Education Act

Mark Pincus, Zynga Founder And Lifelong Democrat, Shifts Support To Trump

Mark Pincus, Zynga Founder And Lifelong Democrat, Shifts Support To Trump

Trump And Harris Close Campaigns With Divergent Messages As Election Day Approaches

Trump And Harris Close Campaigns With Divergent Messages As Election Day Approaches

US Election 2024: Election Experts Warn of Potential “Red Mirage” in 2024; Delayed Mail-In Ballot Counting Could Fuel Misinformation

US Election 2024: Election Experts Warn of Potential “Red Mirage” in 2024; Delayed Mail-In Ballot...

Entertainment

Apology or ₹5 Crore: Bishnoi Gang’s Latest Warning To Bollywood’s Salman Khan

Apology or ₹5 Crore: Bishnoi Gang’s Latest Warning To Bollywood’s Salman Khan

FTII’s Kannada Short Film ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ Heads to Oscars 2025

FTII’s Kannada Short Film ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ Heads to Oscars 2025

Taylor Swift’s Mama Invites Shark Attack Survivor For Eras Tour Concert

Taylor Swift’s Mama Invites Shark Attack Survivor For Eras Tour Concert

Sean “Diddy” Combs Claims Eyewitness Lying About Alleged Sex Tapes- Here’s What He Plans To Do Next

Sean “Diddy” Combs Claims Eyewitness Lying About Alleged Sex Tapes- Here’s What He Plans To

Uorfi Javed Slam Sana Khan’s Comments On Husbands ‘Allowing’ To Wear Short Clothes, Calls It Regressive

Uorfi Javed Slam Sana Khan’s Comments On Husbands ‘Allowing’ To Wear Short Clothes, Calls It

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For Quicker Recovery

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For

Chhath Puja 2024: Origin, Significance, Specialties Of The Day, When It Is Celebrated In India, Dos & Don’ts

Chhath Puja 2024: Origin, Significance, Specialties Of The Day, When It Is Celebrated In India,

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Advertisement

#USElections2024 | Who do you think will win the U.S General Elections?

0 Votes
|
Last Updated:
|
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox