Harris Makes Final Appeal To Voters At Star-Studded Philadelphia Rally

Kamala Harris made her final appeal to voters on Monday night with an energizing rally in Philadelphia, casting herself as the underdog in her high-stakes race against former President Donald Trump.

Vice President Kamala Harris made her final appeal to voters on Monday night with an energizing rally in Philadelphia, casting herself as the underdog in her high-stakes race against former President Donald Trump. Speaking to a crowd of 30,000 at the iconic “Rocky Steps” outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Harris emphasized the significance of the election and the city’s historical role in American democracy.

“Philadelphia, are we ready to do this? Ready to vote? Ready to win?” Harris asked, drawing cheers from the crowd. She reflected on the city’s symbolism as the birthplace of American democracy, noting how the “underdogs” of history had climbed to victory here.

The rally, held on the eve of the 2024 election, was a final push for the Vice President’s campaign, which has centered on her identity as an underdog candidate battling for the future of the country. “We started this campaign 107 days ago, and from the beginning, it has been a fight for something, not against something,” Harris said, exuding optimism and energy as she urged voters to remain hopeful and committed.

With the race tightening, Harris and Trump were polling neck-and-neck nationally, each at 48.4% according to Decision Desk HQ/The Hill’s aggregate polling. However, in her closing remarks, Harris chose not to mention Trump by name, opting instead to highlight her vision for the country. “Instead of stewing over an enemies list, I will spend every day working on my to-do list for you,” she said.

Harris also underscored her lifelong dedication to fighting for those who have been overlooked and dismissed. “I have lived the promise of America,” she said, “and today, I see that promise in all of you. We are the promise of America.”

The rally also featured appearances by Oprah Winfrey and rapper Will.i.am. Winfrey, joined by 10 first-time voters, delivered a powerful message urging everyone to vote. “If you haven’t voted yet, you have to,” Winfrey declared. “We don’t get to sit this one out. If we don’t show up tomorrow, it’s possible we may never get the chance to cast a ballot again.”

Harris concluded her speech just minutes before midnight, urging her supporters to finish strong in what is expected to be one of the closest elections in history. “Every single vote matters,” she said, rallying the crowd for one last push.

With Pennsylvania’s 19 electoral votes up for grabs, the state is widely considered the most critical battleground in the election, and Harris’s campaign was hoping to capitalize on the momentum as Election Day dawned.