Hindu Priests Hold Prayers For Trump Ahead Of U.S. Elections | WATCH

Hindu priests in New Delhi held prayers for Donald Trump's election success, expressing their hope for his leadership while contrasting with Kamala Harris's Indian heritage.

In an unexpected display of cross-cultural support, a group of Hindu priests in New Delhi gathered on November 3 to pray for the success of U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump as he vies for a comeback in the upcoming elections. This unique event reflects the deep connections some in the Indian community feel towards Trump, emphasizing their hopes for a favorable outcome in the electoral race.

Swami Vedmurstinand Saraswati, a prominent Hindu priest who led the prayers, expressed his belief that “Donald Trump is the only leader who can bring world peace.” This sentiment underscores the admiration and faith many supporters hold for Trump, who previously served as the 45th President of the United States from 2017 to 2021.

Saraswati has been vocal about his support for Trump, notably offering prayers for him following a previous assassination attempt in July. He believes that Trump’s policies and promises, particularly regarding the protection of Indians living in the U.S. and the broader Hindu diaspora, resonate deeply with the Hindu community. “He has vowed to protect Indians living in the U.S. and Hindus all over the world,” Saraswati stated during the ceremony.

A Campaign Marked by Controversy

Trump’s campaign has not been without its challenges, as he faces scrutiny over various contentious issues. These include his stances on support for Ukraine and NATO, abortion rights, tax policies, and trade tariffs that could lead to conflicts. Despite these controversies, the prayers in New Delhi signify a committed faction that believes in Trump’s vision for America and its implications for global politics.

Footage of the prayers quickly gained traction online, going viral as viewers engaged with the unusual support for the former president. In the video, priests were heard chanting, “Vote for Donald Trump, Make World Great Again.” The clip sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, highlighting both support and skepticism regarding Trump’s track record on Hindu rights and minority protections.

Mixed Reactions From Social Media

Reactions to the viral video were diverse, with some users praising the priests for their support. One user remarked, “Yes, it’s true and a reality of Indian people’s dreams,” suggesting that Trump’s leadership aligns with their aspirations.

However, not all responses were positive. Critics questioned Trump’s commitment to protecting Hindu minorities, with one user expressing concerns about the plight of Hindus in countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and even within the U.S. “If the Hindus of America vote for you and make you win, will you take the responsibility for their security? Give full assurance,” he challenged, highlighting the concerns that linger over minority rights.

In a lighter jab, another user pointed out the lack of support for Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee and the first female Vice President of Indian descent, saying, “Lmao they ain’t backing the Indian candidate for a reason.”

Kamala Harris’s Connection To India

Contrasting Trump’s support, Kamala Harris has a notable connection to India through her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, who was born in Chennai and later immigrated to the U.S. for education. Harris’s upbringing in a multicultural household has deeply influenced her values, and she often emphasizes her Indian heritage. As a prominent figure in American politics, she actively represents the Indian American community and strives to bolster U.S.-India relations.

Harris has made several visits to India, celebrating her roots and advocating for issues that resonate with her community. Her role as Vice President reflects a commitment to fostering connections between the two nations, showcasing the diversity of the American political landscape.

