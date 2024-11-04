Home
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Check The Most Dramatic Moments Of US Elections 2024: Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris

As Americans head to the polls, the presidential race between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump remains one of the tightest and most turbulent in recent memory.

As Americans head to the polls, the presidential race between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump remains one of the tightest and most turbulent in recent memory. The campaign has unfolded against a backdrop of national and global crises, marking a divisive juncture for the United States and shaping what could be a turning point in the nation’s political landscape. With polls showing an incredibly close contest, U.S. voters will choose between Harris, aiming to be the first female and Black-Asian president, and Trump, seeking a rare return to the White House after a contentious exit four years ago.

From Pandemic Recovery to Political Upheaval

The race follows a series of extraordinary events in U.S. history: the COVID-19 pandemic, an inflation spike unseen in decades, and the rollback of federal abortion rights, along with U.S. entanglements in escalating international conflicts. After the Capitol riots that erupted after the 2020 election, this cycle began with intensified security and lingering fears of political violence.

While Trump’s campaign has centered on immigration control, tax cuts, and a promise to re-impose trade tariffs, Harris has focused on economic support for the middle class, particularly policies for family caregivers and homebuyers. Both have responded to escalating international tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine, though their approaches diverge widely on the U.S.’s role in global conflicts. Harris supports Biden’s stance on NATO and Ukraine, while Trump has vowed to reduce foreign commitments and strengthen tariffs on U.S. competitors like China.

Key Moments of 2024

The campaign was marked by several pivotal moments. A June debate prompted a major shakeup when President Biden’s underwhelming performance led prominent Democratic donors to push for his withdrawal. Biden endorsed Vice President Harris, propelling her to the top of the ticket. Trump’s campaign was equally chaotic, including a July rally where he narrowly survived a shooting attempt, which only seemed to strengthen his appeal among loyalists.

According to Gideon Stein, a prominent Democratic donor, Biden’s decision to step aside was pivotal. “It became clear he wasn’t the best choice,” Stein said, expressing confidence that Harris brings a stronger chance of securing the White House. On the Republican side, Trump supporters rallied around him, especially after the shooting incident that underscored the stakes of the campaign for his base.

Voter Frustration Amid High-Profile Campaigning

The intense campaign spending, forecasted to reach a record $15.9 billion, has saturated media with political ads, leaving many Americans exhausted. Chris Martin, a Georgia voter, voiced frustration over the negative tone, saying, “Every other commercial is political… it’s this whole us-versus-them thing, and I’m sick of it.” Martin was especially dismayed by divisive rhetoric about immigrants, which he feels has worsened the national mood.

The international context also looms large, as conflict escalations have contributed to campaign tension. Rocky Raczkowski, a Republican and former Michigan House member, attributes much of the angst to global uncertainty. “There’s economic unease and world turmoil, from Ukraine to Israel,” he said, noting dissatisfaction among both Democratic progressives and Republican nationalists.

Campaigns’ Final Pushes

In a last-ditch effort to rally voters, Trump wrapped up his campaign with a rally in Michigan, while Harris held an event in Philadelphia, echoing themes of resilience. Both candidates aim to energize voters in key battlegrounds like Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.

(Source: Insights taken from Other Media Org )

Also Read: US Elections 2024: How And Where To Follow US Elections From India?

