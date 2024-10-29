If Elected, Trump Will Let Anti-Vax RFK Jr. ‘Go Wild’ With Health Policies

At his rally in Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Donald Trump revealed plans to hand over health policy to anti-vaccine advocate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. if he secures the presidency.

At his rally in Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Donald Trump revealed plans to hand over health policy to anti-vaccine advocate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. if he secures the presidency.

A Bold Statement

“I’m going to let him go wild on health, I’m going to let him go wild on the food, I’m going to let him go wild on medicines,” Trump declared, referring to his former political rival, who has previously made controversial claims, including a dubious story about a doctor finding a dead worm in his brain.

Kennedy’s Controversial Stance

Kennedy is known for promoting debunked conspiracy theories that link vaccines to autism and allege that they harm COVID-19 patients. Recently, he has been selling T-shirts that advocate for suet fat from sheep and cows as a healthier alternative to seed oils.

Political Maneuvering

In August, after a failed third-party presidential bid, Kennedy endorsed Trump, reportedly in exchange for a position on Trump’s transition team and a potential Cabinet role if Trump wins. The two have been discussing an official role for Kennedy that would involve discouraging vaccinations, which are widely recognized as a major medical success.

Past Attempts to Collaborate

Back in 2019, Trump met with Kennedy to discuss the possibility of appointing him to lead a “vaccine safety commission” to promote his unfounded claims about vaccines. Initially, Trump allowed Kennedy access to high-level meetings with federal health agencies but eventually dropped the idea.

Future Prospects

Based on Trump’s recent comments, he may appoint Kennedy as the Secretary of Health and Human Services or even head of the Food and Drug Administration. There’s also speculation about Kennedy taking on a role in the U.S. Department of Education, which could involve cutting funding for schools that require vaccinations—a significant concern for public education across the nation.

“The only thing I don’t think I’m going to let him even get near is the liquid gold that we have under our feet… oil and gas,” Trump added, indicating some boundaries to Kennedy’s potential influence.

As the election approaches, the implications of these statements and potential appointments will undoubtedly be closely watched by both supporters and critics.

ALSO READ: Race For White House Heats Up: Find Out Where Trum And Harris Stand In Michigan