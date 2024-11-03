Home
Monday, November 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Kamala Harris’ Rally In Michigan ‘As A President, Will Do Anything In My Power To End Gaza War’

Kamala Harris’s rally in Michigan, a state with the largest Arab American population in the U.S., comes at a moment as Arab American voters raises concerns about the Biden administration’s handling of the Middle East conflict.

Vice President Kamala Harris addressed a crowd at Michigan State University in East Lansing on Sunday, delivering remarks that resonated deeply with Michigan’s Arab American community, a key demographic in the state.

“This year has been difficult given the scale of death and destruction in Gaza and given the civilian casualties and displacement in Lebanon,” Harris acknowledged.

“It is devastating, and as president, I will do everything in my power to end the war in Gaza.” Her statement drew applause from the audience, underscoring the significance of her message for Arab American voters who have been frustrated by the Biden administration’s approach to the conflict.

In her speech, Harris emphasized her commitment to bringing peace to the region and advocated for a balanced approach that supports both Israel’s security and the Palestinian people’s rights. “I will do everything in my power to end the war in Gaza, to bring home the hostages, end the suffering in Gaza, ensure Israel is secure, and ensure the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, freedom, security, and self-determination,” she said, receiving strong support from attendees.

Harris’s appearance in Michigan, a state with the largest Arab American population in the U.S., comes at a critical moment as Arab American voters voice concerns about the Biden administration’s handling of the Middle East conflict.

In vice president’s rally in East Lansing, she urged her supporters to stay energized in the final days of the campaign. “We have momentum, it is on our side. Can you feel it?” Harris asked, sparking cheers from the crowd.

“We need to finish strong,” Harris added, “So for the next two days, we still have a lot of work to do.” She struck an optimistic tone, urging attendees to spread her message and ensure their communities are mobilized to vote, especially given the close margins expected in Michigan.

Harris’s rally came just days after former President Donald Trump held a campaign event in Dearborn, the largest Arab-majority city in the U.S.

“Make no mistake, we will win,” Harris declared, her words greeted by a wave of applause.

