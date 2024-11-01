LeBron James Endorses Kamala Harris For President: The Choice Is Clear

NBA legend LeBron James has officially voiced his support for Vice President Kamala Harris in her presidential bid. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar shared his endorsement on social media Thursday night, making it clear where he stands in the upcoming election.

“What are we even talking about here?” James posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “When I think about my kids and my family and how they will grow up, the choice is clear to me. VOTE KAMALA HARRIS!!!”

Alongside his statement, James shared a powerful video montage featuring clips of former President Donald Trump’s speeches, a recent rally at Madison Square Garden, and scenes from civil rights protests. The video closed with the message, “Hate Takes Us Back,” underscoring his perspective on the election’s stakes.

At age 39, James is no stranger to political endorsements. He also supported the Biden-Harris ticket during the 2020 presidential race. His recent post drew attention across social media, emphasizing the influence of public figures in shaping national opinion.

High-Profile Support For Harris Grows

James is among a growing group of NBA personalities endorsing Harris this year. Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and head coach Steve Kerr have also spoken out in her favor. In August, Curry delivered a speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, championing Harris’s commitment to unity.

“Representing Team USA and winning that gold medal this summer showed us that unity is possible,” Curry said in his speech. “Kamala as President can bring that same unity to our country and continue to move us forward.”

Other sports icons have rallied behind Harris as well. Magic Johnson, NBA All-Star Chris Paul, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers, and tennis legend Billie Jean King have joined the “Athletes for Harris” campaign, according to USA Today.

Trump’s Support In The Sports Community

While Harris has secured endorsements from top athletes, former President Trump has also drawn support from the sports world. NFL kicker Harrison Butker recently endorsed Trump, and Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre joined Trump on the campaign trail in Wisconsin this week.

