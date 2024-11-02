President Biden Blasts Trump As Someone ‘You’d Like To Smack In The A**’

During a campaign event in Pennsylvania, President Biden criticized former President Trump, describing him as “someone you’d like to smack in the a**,” urging labor support for Kamala Harris.

President Joe Biden took aim at former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Scranton, Pennsylvania, referring to him as someone “you’d like to smack in the a**.” The comments were made while Biden sought to rally support for Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, in the critical days leading up to the 2024 election.

While addressing members of a local carpenters’ union, Biden aimed to emphasize the significance of the upcoming election, saying, “the stakes couldn’t be higher.” His remarks were met with applause from the crowd as he critiqued Trump’s policy goals. “I know some of you guys are tempted to think he’s this macho guy,” Biden continued, expressing frustration over Trump’s demeanor and political ambitions.

Key Issues Raised

Biden’s speech highlighted pressing issues, including the potential repeal of the Affordable Care Act and the CHIPS Act, legislation that has contributed to the creation of over 115,000 manufacturing jobs. He accused Trump and his Republican allies of intending to cut Social Security benefits to fund tax cuts for the wealthy. Despite Trump’s assertions that he would never jeopardize Social Security, Biden reiterated the dangers posed by the former president’s policies.

🇺🇸Biden wants to smack Trump in the ass…pic.twitter.com/K9bFf07LZw — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 2, 2024

Escalating Tensions

As the election approaches, Biden has become increasingly vocal in his criticisms of Trump and his supporters. Just days before the rally, he described Trump’s supporters in derogatory terms, which drew immediate backlash from Trump’s campaign. Following this incident, Trump staged a symbolic response by riding in a garbage truck while wearing a garbageman’s safety vest during a rally in Wisconsin.

In a previous campaign event, Biden had stirred controversy by suggesting Trump should be “locked up,” a remark he later attempted to clarify. Biden’s choice of words reflects the heightened tensions in the current political landscape as both candidates gear up for the election.

