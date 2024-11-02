Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

President Biden Blasts Trump As Someone ‘You’d Like To Smack In The A**’

During a campaign event in Pennsylvania, President Biden criticized former President Trump, describing him as “someone you’d like to smack in the a**,” urging labor support for Kamala Harris.

President Biden Blasts Trump As Someone ‘You’d Like To Smack In The A**’

President Joe Biden took aim at former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Scranton, Pennsylvania, referring to him as someone “you’d like to smack in the a**.” The comments were made while Biden sought to rally support for Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, in the critical days leading up to the 2024 election.

While addressing members of a local carpenters’ union, Biden aimed to emphasize the significance of the upcoming election, saying, “the stakes couldn’t be higher.” His remarks were met with applause from the crowd as he critiqued Trump’s policy goals. “I know some of you guys are tempted to think he’s this macho guy,” Biden continued, expressing frustration over Trump’s demeanor and political ambitions.

Key Issues Raised

Biden’s speech highlighted pressing issues, including the potential repeal of the Affordable Care Act and the CHIPS Act, legislation that has contributed to the creation of over 115,000 manufacturing jobs. He accused Trump and his Republican allies of intending to cut Social Security benefits to fund tax cuts for the wealthy. Despite Trump’s assertions that he would never jeopardize Social Security, Biden reiterated the dangers posed by the former president’s policies.

Escalating Tensions

As the election approaches, Biden has become increasingly vocal in his criticisms of Trump and his supporters. Just days before the rally, he described Trump’s supporters in derogatory terms, which drew immediate backlash from Trump’s campaign. Following this incident, Trump staged a symbolic response by riding in a garbage truck while wearing a garbageman’s safety vest during a rally in Wisconsin.

In a previous campaign event, Biden had stirred controversy by suggesting Trump should be “locked up,” a remark he later attempted to clarify. Biden’s choice of words reflects the heightened tensions in the current political landscape as both candidates gear up for the election.

MUST READ | Will Never Forget: Dogh Emhoff Votes For ‘President Kamala Harris’ In California

Filed under

donald trump Joe biden Kamala Harris US Election 2024
Advertisement

Also Read

China Seeks French Assistance To Address EU EV Tariff Challenges

China Seeks French Assistance To Address EU EV Tariff Challenges

Indian Railways Set to Launch Comprehensive Mobile App for Passenger Services

Indian Railways Set to Launch Comprehensive Mobile App for Passenger Services

Devotees Drink Air Conditioner Water Believing It To Be ‘Charan Amrit’, WATCH Video

Devotees Drink Air Conditioner Water Believing It To Be ‘Charan Amrit’, WATCH Video

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Lower Your Dementia Risk By 12% By Adding This Super Brain Food To Your Diet

Lower Your Dementia Risk By 12% By Adding This Super Brain Food To Your Diet

Entertainment

$59 Million Lost: Thai YouTuber ‘Nutty’ Arrested After Two-Year Escape—What Went Wrong?

$59 Million Lost: Thai YouTuber ‘Nutty’ Arrested After Two-Year Escape—What Went Wrong?

Liam Payne’s Last Rites To Be Held Next Week In St Paul Cathedral In UK

Liam Payne’s Last Rites To Be Held Next Week In St Paul Cathedral In UK

Is Leonardo DiCaprio Ready To Swap His Bachelorette Life For Fatherhood At 50?

Is Leonardo DiCaprio Ready To Swap His Bachelorette Life For Fatherhood At 50?

Ravi Kishan Joins Bigg Boss 18 As New Sunday Host for ‘Haye Daiyaa with Ravi Bhaiyya’

Ravi Kishan Joins Bigg Boss 18 As New Sunday Host for ‘Haye Daiyaa with Ravi

Shah Rukh Khan Stuns Fans: Says Goodbye To His 100 Cigarettes-A-Day Habit!

Shah Rukh Khan Stuns Fans: Says Goodbye To His 100 Cigarettes-A-Day Habit!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Concerned About Memory Loss? Research Shows This Mindset Can Impact Retention

Concerned About Memory Loss? Research Shows This Mindset Can Impact Retention

What is Arcade? AI Platform Revolutionizes Jewelry Customization

What is Arcade? AI Platform Revolutionizes Jewelry Customization

Advertisement

#USElections2024 | Who do you think will win the U.S General Elections?

0 Votes
|
Last Updated:
|
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox