Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, November 1, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Trump Slams Biden And Harris Ignoring Hindu Rights, Pledges Minority Support If Elected

Trump criticizes Biden and Harris for ignoring Hindu rights amid violence against minorities, pledging to protect Hindu Americans and strengthen ties with India if re-elected.

Trump Slams Biden And Harris Ignoring Hindu Rights, Pledges Minority Support If Elected

Former U.S. President Donald Trump openly condemned recent acts of violence against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh, pledging stronger support for Hindu Americans if he wins the upcoming U.S. presidential election. Trump criticized President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for allegedly neglecting Hindus globally amid ongoing crises affecting minority communities.

Trump pointed to the chaotic situation in Bangladesh, where he claimed attacks on Hindu and Christian minorities have intensified. In a post shared on X, he stated, “I strongly condemn the barbaric violence against Hindus, Christians, and other minorities who are getting attacked and looted by mobs in Bangladesh, which remains in a total state of chaos.” His comments reflect growing concerns about communal violence and the perceived lack of international response.

The former president also used the platform to draw attention to his Democratic rivals, asserting that Biden and Harris have turned a blind eye to Hindu communities both abroad and within the United States. “It would have never happened on my watch. Kamala and Joe have ignored Hindus across the world and in America. They have been a disaster from Israel to Ukraine to our own Southern Border, but we will Make America Strong Again and bring back Peace through Strength!” Trump added, highlighting his administration’s commitment to global religious freedoms.

Promising To Defend Hindu American Interests

In his address, Trump further pledged that under his leadership, Hindu Americans would receive stronger advocacy against what he referred to as the “anti-religion agenda of the radical left.” The former president has often positioned himself as a defender of religious liberties and traditional values, and he emphasized that a future administration under his leadership would reinforce these principles.

Strengthening U.S.-India Ties

Trump also reaffirmed his commitment to strengthen U.S.-India relations, noting his rapport with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He stated, “Under my administration, we will also strengthen our great partnership with India and my good friend, Prime Minister Modi.” His message underscored the importance of bolstering alliances with countries like India, especially as global challenges mount.

Criticism Of Harris’s Policies And Economic Vision

Trump contrasted his economic policies with those of the Biden-Harris administration, specifically criticizing Vice President Harris for her approach to business regulations. “Kamala Harris will destroy your small businesses with more regulations and higher taxes. By contrast, I cut taxes, cut regulations, unleashed American energy, and built the greatest economy in history,” Trump wrote. He assured followers of a prosperous future under his leadership, promising to “Make America Great Again” with an economic resurgence even greater than before.

Trump closed his message with Diwali greetings, expressing hope that the holiday’s spirit of triumph of good over evil would resonate widely. “Happy Diwali to All. I hope the Festival of Lights leads to the Victory of Good over Evil!” he posted, reaching out to Hindu Americans and others celebrating the festival.

MUST READ | Kamala Harris Challenges Donald Trump, On Saying He’ll ‘Protect’ Women, ‘Whether the Women Like It or Not’

Filed under

donald trump Joe biden Kamala Harris US Elections 2024 World news
Advertisement

Also Read

Devender Singh Rana, BJP Leader And MLA from Nagrota, Passes Away

Devender Singh Rana, BJP Leader And MLA from Nagrota, Passes Away

Tragic Flooding In Spain: Death Toll Rises To 158 Amid Ongoing Rescue Efforts

Tragic Flooding In Spain: Death Toll Rises To 158 Amid Ongoing Rescue Efforts

Delhi’s Skies Light Up, But Air Quality Plummets

Delhi’s Skies Light Up, But Air Quality Plummets

Saudi Arabia: Normalization With Israel “Off The Table”

Saudi Arabia: Normalization With Israel “Off The Table”

Sardar Patel: The Architect Of Junagadh’s Integration Into India

Sardar Patel: The Architect Of Junagadh’s Integration Into India

Entertainment

Is Sohail Khan’s Ex Seema Sajdeh Dating Her Ex Vikram Ahuja? Here’s Everything We Know

Is Sohail Khan’s Ex Seema Sajdeh Dating Her Ex Vikram Ahuja? Here’s Everything We Know

Tabu Stuns In Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture At New York Premiere of HBO’s Dune: Prophecy

Tabu Stuns In Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture At New York Premiere of HBO’s Dune:

Is Armie Hammer Returning To Acting Three Years After Being Cancelled?

Is Armie Hammer Returning To Acting Three Years After Being Cancelled?

Fans Celebrate Diwali With ‘Amaran’: Twitter Praises Sivakarthikeyan’s Role As Army Hero Major Mukund Varadarajan

Fans Celebrate Diwali With ‘Amaran’: Twitter Praises Sivakarthikeyan’s Role As Army Hero Major Mukund Varadarajan

Deadpool & Wolverine Is FINALLY On OTT- Here’s How To Stream The Marvel Hit

Deadpool & Wolverine Is FINALLY On OTT- Here’s How To Stream The Marvel Hit

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chanel CEO Leena Nair Upset With ChatGPT AI, Says ‘This is what you’ve got to offer’ Here’s Why

Chanel CEO Leena Nair Upset With ChatGPT AI, Says ‘This is what you’ve got to

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of Poor Air Quality

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Advertisement

#USElections2024 | Who do you think will win the U.S General Elections?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox