Monday, November 4, 2024
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle ‘Told Americans To Vote Against Trump’?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are consciously maintaining a neutral position, unlike their more outspoken stance in 2020. An old video of the couple has resurfaced online

As the 2024 U.S. elections approach, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are consciously maintaining a neutral position, unlike their more outspoken stance in 2020. An old video of the couple has resurfaced online, reminding viewers of their previous comments against former President Trump during the last election.

In the clip, Harry explains that he cannot vote in the U.S. and has never voted in the UK, emphasizing the importance of rejecting hate speech and misinformation. Meghan also referred to the 2020 election as “the most important election of our lifetime,” encouraging Americans to make their voices heard. However, some conservatives interpreted their comments as an indirect critique of Trump, with figures like Piers Morgan suggesting they were effectively urging Americans to vote against him.

This time around, the Sussexes are refraining from endorsing any candidate. Instead of taking sides, they have released a statement through their Archewell Foundation, promoting civic engagement. Their message highlights that voting is a fundamental right and essential for shaping communities, regardless of political affiliation.

Critics point out that Harry and Meghan’s advocacy for causes like reproductive rights and anti-bullying could alienate conservative audiences, who may view them unfavorably. While the couple has consistently emphasized the importance of voting, they have yet to publicly declare their preferred candidate for the upcoming election. In the past, Meghan did show support for Kamala Harris when she was announced as Joe Biden’s running mate.

donald trump Kamala Harris Meghan Markle Prince Harry US Elections 2024
Advertisement

