Record Early Votes Cast By NY Republicans—Democratic Turnout Woes Continue

Republicans are heading to the polls in New York and across the nation, voting early in unprecedented numbers. Party leaders emphasize the urgency of maintaining this momentum with both the White House and control of the House of Representatives at stake.

“For the first time, since President Reagan, New York is possibly in play for the presidential race and will certainly determine the House Majority,” stated Rep. Elise Stefanik, a Republican from upstate New York, during an interview with The Post on Saturday. She urged party members to stay vigilant and continue encouraging voter turnout.

Call to Action for Republicans

Stefanik emphasized the need for Republicans to ensure that family, friends, and neighbors participate in early voting, stating, “I’m calling on all Republicans to ensure their family, friends, and neighbors get out to vote early in person or on Election Day.”

Early Voting Statistics

As of Thursday, over 1.9 million votes had already been cast in New York, including 701,402 in New York City alone. This trend positions the state to surpass the early-voting totals from the previous presidential election, which saw 2,507,345 early votes cast over nine days.

Battleground Districts Favor GOP

In key congressional districts within the state, early voting data indicates a significant increase in Republican participation compared to the 2022 elections, when the GOP flipped four New York seats. Alex DeGrasse, executive director of Stefanik’s campaign, noted that Republicans are “vastly outperforming our 2022 margins in every seat, some by 50%,” particularly in Long Island and the Hudson Valley.

Competitive Districts Show Voter Trends

In Suffolk County’s 1st Congressional District, Republican voters have outpaced Democrats by 9.24%. Meanwhile, in six other competitive districts, Democrats are leading early voting by margins ranging from 3.04% to 16.35%.

Rep. Anthony D’Esposito of Long Island stressed the importance of voter participation: “The GOP needs every single voter who is concerned with the direction our country is headed in under the failed leadership of Democrats in Washington and Albany to get to the polls.”

Changing Attitudes Towards Early Voting

Unlike the 2020 election, when former President Donald Trump expressed skepticism about early voting, he is now fully endorsing it. Trump is actively encouraging Republicans to vote early and support his campaign for a return to the presidency.

National Early Voting Trends

As of Saturday, more than 73 million Americans had cast their votes, whether in person or by mail. In the 26 states providing party registration data, early voting statistics show that 38.2% of early votes were cast by Democrats, 36% by Republicans, and 25.8% by independents and other party members.

Record Turnout in Key Swing States

The surge in early voting has resulted in Republicans breaking records in key swing states, including Georgia and North Carolina, as they aim to build on their momentum ahead of Election Day.

