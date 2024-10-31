Home
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Thulasendrapuram: Village In India’s Tamil Nadu That Celebrates Its Daughter Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris made history as the first woman, Black, and South Asian Vice President of the United States. Her remarkable journey resonates profoundly with many, particularly in her ancestral village of Thulasendrapuram in Tamil Nadu, India

Thulasendrapuram: Village In India’s Tamil Nadu That Celebrates Its Daughter Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris made history as the first woman, Black, and South Asian Vice President of the United States. Her remarkable journey resonates profoundly with many, particularly in her ancestral village of Thulasendrapuram in Tamil Nadu, India. This small village in the Tiruvarur district symbolizes her extraordinary heritage, linking her rise to global prominence with her family’s humble beginnings.

Family Roots

Kamala Harris’s maternal grandfather, P.V. Gopalan, was born in Thulasendrapuram before eventually moving to Chennai, where he raised his daughter, Shyamala Gopalan, who is Kamala Harris’s mother. Through her mother’s steadfast support and commitment to their Indian heritage, along with her grandfather’s teachings, Harris cultivated a strong connection to her cultural roots during her childhood.

Celebration in Thulasendrapuram for Kamala Harris

When Harris was selected as Vice President in 2020, Thulasendrapuram erupted with pride and excitement, leading to widespread celebrations. Villagers gathered at the local temple to light diyas, share sweets, and pray for her continued success. The temple was decorated with banners and posters of her, turning it into a joyful gathering place to honor her achievements. For the villagers, she is more than just a politician in the United States; she is regarded as their “daughter,” symbolizing hope and aspirations for the youth who see themselves reflected in her remarkable journey.

People cherish Kamala Harris

The people of Thulasendrapuram cherish Harris deeply, taking immense pride in her ascent from modest beginnings to one of the world’s most prestigious positions. For many, her success feels personal, embodying the values instilled by her grandfather and mother. Her life serves as a testament to the younger generation that resilience, perseverance, and determination can transform even the smallest actions into remarkable accomplishments.

Despite the vast distance between Washington D.C. and Thulasendrapuram, there exists a connection to Indian customs and heritage through Kamala Harris, her achievements, and her rapid rise.

With her strong ties to her hometown exemplifying tenacity, pride, and rich traditions across continents, Kamala Harris stands as an inspiration to countless generations both in India and around the globe.

Read More: Texas Abortion Laws: Here Is Where State Satands Two Years After Roe v. Wade's reversal

Filed under

Harris Kamala Harris Kamala Harris Tamil Nadu Kamala Harris Thulasendrapuram US Election news
