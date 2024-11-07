Home
Saturday, November 9, 2024
‘To My Beautiful Wife’: JD Vance Thanks Usha Chilukuri For Her Unwavering Support

Following the decisive victory of Republican nominee Donald Trump over Democratic contender Kamala Harris in the 2024 race for the White House, Vice President-elect JD Vance took to social media to express his gratitude and share a heartfelt tribute to his wife, Usha Chilukuri. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Vance not only thanked Trump but also celebrated his wife, who will soon make history as the first Indian-origin Second Lady of the United States.

JD Vance’s Grateful Message to Trump and the American People

JD Vance, who has been named the Vice President-elect of the United States, began his post with a simple yet powerful “Thank you.” He addressed President-elect Donald Trump, saying, “To President Donald J. Trump, for giving me such an opportunity to serve our country at this level.” Vance went on to express his gratitude to the American people, writing, “Thank you to the American people for your trust. I will never stop fighting for ALL of you.”

This message encapsulated Vance’s commitment to serving his country while acknowledging the responsibility he now holds as part of a new administration under President Trump.

A Special Tribute to Usha Chilukuri Vance

In a more personal note, JD Vance shared his deep appreciation for his wife, Usha Chilukuri. He wrote, “To my beautiful wife for making it possible to do this.” This expression of gratitude underscores the essential role Usha has played in his political journey. Vance’s words highlight not just her support but also the personal strength that has helped him rise to the national stage.

Who is Usha Chilukuri Vance?

Usha Chilukuri, the soon-to-be Second Lady of the United States, has roots that trace back to Andhra Pradesh, India. Raised in a San Diego suburb, she is the daughter of Indian immigrants who instilled in her a deep appreciation for both her heritage and American values. Usha’s educational credentials include a bachelor’s degree in History from Yale University and a master’s degree in Philosophy from the University of Cambridge.

Her support for her husband has been unwavering throughout his political career. Usha and JD Vance first met at Yale Law School and married in 2014. Their wedding incorporated Hindu rituals, reflecting her cultural background. The couple, now parents to three children, has often been seen together at various campaign events, with Usha playing a pivotal role behind the scenes.

Trump Congratulates JD Vance and Usha Vance

In the wake of his victory, President-elect Donald Trump also took a moment to thank JD Vance and his wife during a celebratory speech. Trump, addressing a jubilant crowd of supporters at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, said, “I want to be the first one to congratulate — now I can say Vice President-elect JD Vance. And his remarkable and beautiful wife, Usha Vance.”

This public acknowledgment from the President-elect further solidifies the bond between Trump and his running mate, while also highlighting the Vance family’s significance in the new administration.

ALSO READ: Biles’ Frustration Boils Over After Trump’s Victory: ‘We Deserve Better’

Filed under

JD Vance Usha Chilukuri vice president
