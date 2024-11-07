Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Biles’ Frustration Boils Over After Trump’s Victory: ‘We Deserve Better’

As the nation braces for a new chapter in U.S. politics, Biles' impassioned plea serves as a reminder of the deep divisions and challenges facing America as it moves forward under President Trump’s leadership.

Biles’ Frustration Boils Over After Trump’s Victory: ‘We Deserve Better’

Legendary gymnast Simone Biles has urged outgoing President Joe Biden to “make some things shake” in his final days in office, following the shocking re-election of Donald Trump. In a series of social media posts, Biles expressed her frustration with the results of the 2024 presidential election, where Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris, securing 277 electoral votes in one of the closest races in U.S. history.

Biles, a vocal supporter of Harris, was disheartened by the outcome, especially given the close race and the contentious nature of Trump’s victory. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Biles penned a plea directly to Biden: “Mr. Biden, I need you to stand up, straighten your back and make some things shake before your departure. xoxo the women in America.”

As the U.S. prepares for a transition of power, with Biden still in office for the next 75 days until Trump’s inauguration in January 2025, Biles has been outspoken about her discontent. On Instagram, she took aim at Trump’s supporters, questioning the reasoning behind their choice. Sharing a post that read, “Over 71 million people voted for a president that’s been found liable for sexual abuse,” she added her own commentary with the emojis of a nauseated face, a pair of eyes, and a pointing finger, captioning it, “This y’all?”

Further expressing her disillusionment, Biles wrote, “Supporting a convicted felon over a woman is insane,” alongside a post on her Instagram story. The gymnast’s frustration was also evident in her posts on Threads, where she shared messages such as, “I’m so sorry America” and “We deserve better.”

Despite Biles’ vocal criticisms, President Biden has taken steps to ensure a peaceful transition of power. Following the election results, Biden congratulated Trump on his victory and emphasized his commitment to working with the incoming administration. The White House confirmed that Biden expressed a desire to “bring the country together” during the transition process.

Trump’s campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung acknowledged Biden’s call, stating that the former president-elect appreciated the gesture and was looking forward to a smooth transition. Cheung added that Trump was ready for a meeting with Biden to further facilitate the handover.

In the wake of her defeat, Vice President Kamala Harris also addressed the nation, urging Americans not to despair. Speaking to young voters, Harris encouraged them to remain hopeful and continue working towards a better future. “Sometimes the fight takes a while. That doesn’t mean we won’t win. The important thing is, don’t ever give up. Don’t ever stop trying to make the world a better place,” Harris said. “You have the capacity to do extraordinary good in the world.”

As the nation braces for a new chapter in U.S. politics, Biles’ impassioned plea serves as a reminder of the deep divisions and challenges facing America as it moves forward under President Trump’s leadership.

ALSO READ: Trump’s Legal Team Pushes For NY Judge To Cancel Sentencing In Hush Money Case

Filed under

2024 election. Biden’s last days donald trump Joe biden Kamala Harris Simone Biles Trump re-election US presidential election
Advertisement

Also Read

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

Delhi AQI Improves Marginally, Weekend Still Brings ‘Severe’ Air Quality

Delhi AQI Improves Marginally, Weekend Still Brings ‘Severe’ Air Quality

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Hosts Samosa Party To Mock Congress

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Hosts Samosa Party To Mock Congress

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

ChatGPT Experiences Global Outage, Users Encounter ‘Bad Gateway’ Error

ChatGPT Experiences Global Outage, Users Encounter ‘Bad Gateway’ Error

Entertainment

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance, No Contacts And More

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance,

Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Young Footballer Jimmy Horn Jr.?

Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Young Footballer Jimmy Horn Jr.?

Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe

Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

Top Myntra Deals: Enjoy Up To 40% Off On Iconic Perfumes From Davidoff, Tommy Hilfiger & More

Top Myntra Deals: Enjoy Up To 40% Off On Iconic Perfumes From Davidoff, Tommy Hilfiger

Free People x Yellowstone: Fashion Brand Launches Limited-Edition Collection in Collaboration with Paramount

Free People x Yellowstone: Fashion Brand Launches Limited-Edition Collection in Collaboration with Paramount

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For Quicker Recovery

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox