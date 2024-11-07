Biles’ Frustration Boils Over After Trump’s Victory: ‘We Deserve Better’

As the nation braces for a new chapter in U.S. politics, Biles' impassioned plea serves as a reminder of the deep divisions and challenges facing America as it moves forward under President Trump’s leadership.

Legendary gymnast Simone Biles has urged outgoing President Joe Biden to “make some things shake” in his final days in office, following the shocking re-election of Donald Trump. In a series of social media posts, Biles expressed her frustration with the results of the 2024 presidential election, where Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris, securing 277 electoral votes in one of the closest races in U.S. history.

Biles, a vocal supporter of Harris, was disheartened by the outcome, especially given the close race and the contentious nature of Trump’s victory. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Biles penned a plea directly to Biden: “Mr. Biden, I need you to stand up, straighten your back and make some things shake before your departure. xoxo the women in America.”

As the U.S. prepares for a transition of power, with Biden still in office for the next 75 days until Trump’s inauguration in January 2025, Biles has been outspoken about her discontent. On Instagram, she took aim at Trump’s supporters, questioning the reasoning behind their choice. Sharing a post that read, “Over 71 million people voted for a president that’s been found liable for sexual abuse,” she added her own commentary with the emojis of a nauseated face, a pair of eyes, and a pointing finger, captioning it, “This y’all?”

Further expressing her disillusionment, Biles wrote, “Supporting a convicted felon over a woman is insane,” alongside a post on her Instagram story. The gymnast’s frustration was also evident in her posts on Threads, where she shared messages such as, “I’m so sorry America” and “We deserve better.”

Despite Biles’ vocal criticisms, President Biden has taken steps to ensure a peaceful transition of power. Following the election results, Biden congratulated Trump on his victory and emphasized his commitment to working with the incoming administration. The White House confirmed that Biden expressed a desire to “bring the country together” during the transition process.

Trump’s campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung acknowledged Biden’s call, stating that the former president-elect appreciated the gesture and was looking forward to a smooth transition. Cheung added that Trump was ready for a meeting with Biden to further facilitate the handover.

In the wake of her defeat, Vice President Kamala Harris also addressed the nation, urging Americans not to despair. Speaking to young voters, Harris encouraged them to remain hopeful and continue working towards a better future. “Sometimes the fight takes a while. That doesn’t mean we won’t win. The important thing is, don’t ever give up. Don’t ever stop trying to make the world a better place,” Harris said. “You have the capacity to do extraordinary good in the world.”

As the nation braces for a new chapter in U.S. politics, Biles’ impassioned plea serves as a reminder of the deep divisions and challenges facing America as it moves forward under President Trump’s leadership.

