Trump’s Last Stand In Georgia: Anti-Migrant Rhetoric Dominates Final Rally

Donald Trump’s final rally in Georgia took place on Sunday at the Atrium Health amphitheater in Macon, where early voting data indicates that supporters from the region could be pivotal in the election’s final days. Trump arrived an hour and a half late, donning a black-and-gold “Make America Great Again” cap, and he focused on familiar themes from his campaign.

Controversial Proposals and Personal Stories

At the rally, Trump mentioned his intention to invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1790, a law historically used during World War II to intern Japanese, Italian, and German Americans. He also proposed the death penalty for undocumented immigrants who kill Americans, asserting, “The United States is now an occupied country.” He raised the case of Minelys “Mimi” Zoe Rodriguez-Ramirez, who was recently murdered in Georgia, alleging that the suspect is in the U.S. illegally. Rodriguez-Ramirez’s mother, Carmen, addressed the crowd, stating, “I lose my daughter, but I don’t lose my faith… Donald Trump is the best choice for the USA.”

Early Voting Trends in Georgia

This year, over 4 million Georgians have cast early ballots, setting records for participation. While turnout has been slightly higher in metro Atlanta, early voting numbers have remained balanced between traditionally Democratic and Republican areas. Macon-Bibb County, the rally’s location, had voted almost two-to-one for Biden in 2020 but is surrounded by rural counties that supported Trump.

Criticism of Military Leaders

During his speech, Trump criticized retired military generals, labeling them “stupid” and specifically mentioning former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Mark Milley, ex-Chief of Staff John Kelly, and former Defense Secretary James Mattis. These figures have openly criticized Trump, with Kelly recently calling him “fascist to the core.” Trump claimed, “With your vote on Tuesday, I will end inflation, I will stop the invasion of criminals coming into our country.”

Republican Tensions and Reactions

Georgia Republican Chair Josh McKoon announced a federal lawsuit to block Fulton County from accepting absentee ballots delivered by hand over the weekend. He stated, “They decided they wanted some overtime. We will not let them make 2024 into 2020.” A judge had rejected this lawsuit just a day prior. The rally also marked the first appearance of Herschel Walker, Trump’s chosen Senate candidate, this year, while Governor Brian Kemp was notably absent, despite a recent reconciliation with Trump.

In a nod to President Biden’s recent remarks about Trump’s supporters, speakers at the rally echoed the theme. Georgia Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones remarked, “If this is what they consider garbage, then I’ll take this trash all day long,” while Representative Andrew Clyde added, “There’s an old saying. One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”

