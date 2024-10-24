Tucker Carlson Says ‘Dad’ Trump Will Give ‘Vigorous Spankings To Bad Girls’

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson energized a gathering of Donald Trump supporters in Duluth, Georgia, with an unusual speech that likened Trump to a father returning home to discipline misbehaving children.

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson energized a gathering of Donald Trump supporters in Duluth, Georgia, with an unusual speech that likened Trump to a father returning home to discipline misbehaving children.

In his address, Carlson criticized the Democrats, labeling them as “the party of weirdos,” while also expressing his eagerness to describe how the former president would administer a “vigorous spanking” to “bad little girls.”

When “Dad comes home”

As he discussed Trump’s potential return to the presidency, Carlson suggested that there comes a moment when “Dad comes home,” expressing that this figure would be quite upset. He elaborated on what “Dad” might say, indicating that he would point out the children’s misbehavior and announce that they would be facing punishment. Carlson added that the impact of this discipline would be more significant for the child than for the father, emphasizing that the punishment was deserved.

He stated to the audience that this approach is necessary because allowing disobedient children to go unpunished leads to further misbehavior. He clarified that his message was not driven by hate, vengeance, or bigotry, but rather by a sense of justice, which he regarded as the highest principle.

Tucker Carlson ignites crowd

The crowd, wearing MAGA hats, responded enthusiastically to the metaphor portraying Trump as an angry father poised to discipline his “disobedient” children, directly referencing Trump’s intentions to take action against his adversaries. When Trump later took the stage, supporters chanted, “Daddy’s home!”

Trump, facing criticism from various quarters including prosecutors, judges, and the media, has assured his supporters that if he is re-elected in November, he would use his authority to target what he considers an “enemy from within.” He recently suggested that he might employ the military or National Guard to confront the so-called enemies, whom he referred to as “radical left lunatics.”

Tucker Carlson reiterates 2020 election claims

Carlson also reiterated claims about the 2020 election, a recurring theme in his rhetoric, implying that it had been stolen from Trump by the Democrats, especially since Kamala Harris “has no skills.” He accused the Democrats of adhering to a “Soviet model” of governance, where collective interests are prioritized above all else. This came shortly after his controversial two-hour interview with Vladimir Putin, which was criticized as “mass propaganda” for the Russian leader.

The speech has drawn ridicule on social media, with numerous Democrats describing it as “sick.” James Singer, a rapid response advisor for Harris’s campaign, simply remarked on X that the speech was “f***ing weird.” Author Karley Kingsley commented that Carlson’s speech epitomized the worldview of MAGA supporters and speculated about why his daughters are registered Democrats.

Read More: Battleground Pennsylvania: Trump, Harris Separated By 1 Point In Latest Poll