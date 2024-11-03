As the U.S. presidential race is in its final week, both Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris are pushing hard in what is shaping up to be a fiercely competitive contest.

As of Sunday afternoon, around 41 million voters had already cast their ballots through early in-person voting or mail-in options, according to the University of Florida’s Election Lab. While early voting has typically favored Democrats, it remains to be seen if this trend will hold in a year marked by fluctuating voter sentiments and dynamic campaign strategies.

In the previous 2020 election, more than 100 million Americans voted early amid the COVID-19 pandemic, helping Democratic candidate Joe Biden secure a win. This year, however, both parties are laser-focused on rallying every possible voter in the days leading up to Election Day.

Donald Trump, Former President & 2024 Presidential Candidate

Donald Trump, a billionaire real estate mogul, rose to fame as a flamboyant personality in American culture long before his three presidential bids. After serving as the 45th president, his controversial tenure ended in a single term, but he remains a powerful figure in the Republican Party, now mounting a comeback campaign for the 2024 election.

JD Vance,Running mate for Trump

JD Vance is the junior senator from Ohio and the author of the bestselling memoir Hillbilly Elegy. Elected to the U.S. Senate in 2022, Vance has quickly emerged as a prominent voice advocating for American workers and farmers. His policy positions reflect a commitment to addressing the economic struggles of middle class Americans and develop a sense of hope for future generations.

Vivek Ramaswamy, Indian-American entrepreneur

Vivek Ramaswamy is an Indian-American entrepreneur and Republican politician recognized for his outspoken views and strong support of former President Donald Trump. Born in Ohio to immigrant parents from southern India, he earned a biology degree from Harvard University and a law degree from Yale.

Elon Musk, CEO, Tesla

Elon Musk is a South African-born American industrial engineer, entrepreneur. Musk is the force behind companies like Tesla, SpaceX, and the AI startup xAI. Known for reshaping industries, he also acquired Twitter in 2022 for $44 billion.

Nikki R. Haley, Former, United States Permanent Representative to the United Nations

Nikki R. Haley has been the United States Permanent Representative to the United Nations and a key member of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet. Before, she served as the Governor of South Carolina, where she gained recognition for her leadership and policies. Born in Bamberg, South Carolina, to Indian immigrant parents, Haley has built a notable career in public service.

Kamala Harris, US vice president, 2024 Presidential Candidate fighting against Trump

Kamala Harris is the first woman and the first Black female presidential nominee for the Democratic Party, following Joe Biden’s decision to step aside for the 2024 election. A former district attorney and California’s attorney general, she became a U.S. senator in 2016 and was elected vice president in 2020. Born to immigrant parents, Harris has focused on issues such as reproductive rights and immigration reform.

Tim Walz, Harris’s running mate

Tim Walz, the Governor of Minnesota, is a dedicated public servant with a diverse background as a teacher and a 24-year veteran of the Army National Guard. A champion of progressive policies, he has successfully advocated for issues like abortion rights and gun control during his time in office. As Kamala Harris’s running mate, Walz brings his support to her historic presidential campaign against Donald Trump.

Barack Obama, Former President

Barack Obama served as the 44th President of the United States. Born on August 4, 1961, in Hawaii to a Kenyan father and an American mother, he became the first African American president upon his election in 2008. His presidency was marked by significant challenges, including an economic crisis and ongoing wars.

Michelle Obama, Former First Lady

Michelle Obama, the first African-American First Lady of the United States, is a lawyer, writer, and dedicated advocate for healthy families, higher education, and international girls’ education. A graduate of Princeton University and Harvard Law School, Michelle’s early career at a prestigious law firm led her to meet Barack Obama, ultimately shaping her journey into public service.

Liz Cheney,Former Republican Congresswoman

Liz Cheney is a 58-year-old attorney and former Republican congresswoman. Known for her strong conservative views and vocal criticism of Donald Trump, she became a prominent figure after the January 6 Capitol attack. As the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, Liz has been an advocate for a robust American global presence while also facing backlash for her support of the Iraq War and opposing the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

