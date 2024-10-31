US Polls 2024: ABC Leaves Internet Stunned After Accidentally Airing Kamala Harris Winning Swing State

The race remains tight in Pennsylvania, with Real Clear Politics showing Trump narrowly leading Harris by 0.7%, but Harris retains a slight national edge. Pennsylvania, a vital swing state, is crucial in the battle for the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the presidency.

In an unexpected broadcast, ABC affiliate WNEP-TV mistakenly aired simulated election results a week before Election Day, displaying Vice President Kamala Harris leading in Pennsylvania with 52% against Donald Trump’s 47%.

This graphic aired during Formula 1 coverage and ignited a surge of online theories and criticism. WNEP-TV has since clarified that the numbers were “randomly generated” for testing their equipment and had no connection to actual vote counts.

The station explained that such results were purely part of routine testing to ensure equipment is ready for Election Day and that Pennsylvania law mandates mail-in ballots remain sealed until Election Day, with counting beginning only after polls close. They apologized for the error, assuring viewers of measures to prevent a repeat.

ABC accidentally aired election results of Harris winning PA by 5% with 100% in pic.twitter.com/VTJCjH92uh — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 30, 2024

The race remains tight in Pennsylvania, with Real Clear Politics showing Trump narrowly leading Harris by 0.7%, but Harris retains a slight national edge. Pennsylvania, a vital swing state, is crucial in the battle for the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the presidency.