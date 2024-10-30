Home
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Suspect Arrested For Threatening Trump Ahead Of Pennsylvania Rally: Another Assassination Attempt?

A Pennsylvania resident was arrested for threatening to kill Donald Trump before his rally. Paul J. Gavenonis allegedly said, "I'd like to shoot that guy."

Suspect Arrested For Threatening Trump Ahead Of Pennsylvania Rally: Another Assassination Attempt?

In a shocking incident just before former President Donald Trump’s rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania, a local resident, Paul J. Gavenonis, was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill him. This event has sparked widespread concern and speculation about another potential assassination attempt on the Republican presidential candidate.

The 74-year-old Gavenonis was taken into custody after reportedly expressing her violent intentions while attempting to purchase a parking pass last Friday. According to reports from the Lexington Herald Leader, Gavenonis was overheard saying, “I hate Donald Trump. I’d like to shoot that guy,” while making a gun-racking motion with her hand.

The arrest affidavit reveals that Gavenonis discussed her plans, allegedly stating her desire to climb to the top of a building while noting that “you can’t take a gun in or the students will see it.” This alarming behavior was reported to the police by a witness who was understandably troubled by her comments.

Investigation And Charges

Following the alarming remarks, officers from the Penn State Police interviewed Gavenonis, along with agents from the U.S. Secret Service. During questioning, she reportedly laughed about Trump and the upcoming rally. When asked whether she thought it was possible to assassinate the former president, she allegedly replied, “Probably. Yeah.” Disturbingly, she added, “Frankly, I hope somebody would get him,” and informed the agents that she had a rifle at home.

As a result of her threats, Gavenonis has been charged with disorderly conduct and making terroristic threats. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at the Centre County Court, where the seriousness of her actions will be addressed.

Public Reaction And Concerns

This incident has raised significant alarm among both Trump supporters and opponents, with many taking to social media to express their concerns. Speculation surrounding the nature of Gavenonis’s threats has led some to question whether there was indeed another assassination attempt being planned. However, it is essential to clarify that, at this time, there is no indication of an organized effort to harm Trump.

As tensions continue to run high in the political landscape, especially leading up to the upcoming presidential election, incidents like this underscore the challenges and risks associated with public figures.

