Did Biden Actually Refer To Trump Supporters As ‘Garbage’?

President Joe Biden attempted to clarify remarks he made earlier, which had sparked backlash from many who believed he referred to supporters of former President Donald Trump as “garbage.”

During a Voto Latino voter mobilization call, Biden commented on an offensive statement made at Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. Referring indirectly to the remarks about Puerto Rico, he noted, “I don’t know any Puerto Rican…who’d view their homeland that way.” He emphasized that the Puerto Rican community in his home state of Delaware comprises “good, decent, honorable people.”

Outrage over Biden comments

Biden went on to criticize the rhetoric, describing it as “garbage” and expressing that such demonization of Latinos is against American values, contrary to the nation’s inclusivity and unity.

His comments quickly drew a response, with Republicans comparing them to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 “deplorables” remark about Trump supporters. This reaction came just as Vice President Kamala Harris prepared for a significant rally in Washington, DC.

Biden later clarified his remarks on social media, explaining that his use of the word “garbage” was aimed at the hostile language targeting Puerto Rico, rather than at Trump’s supporters as a whole. He added that this rhetoric “does not represent us as a nation.”

White House clarifies

In response to questions from CNN, a White House spokesperson explained that Biden intended to criticize one particular supporter’s comments rather than all Trump supporters. White House spokesperson Andrew Bates noted, “The President’s remarks were focused on the rhetoric from the rally.”

At a rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Trump was informed of Biden’s comments by Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, who claimed Biden referred to Trump supporters as “garbage.” Trump reacted with disapproval, saying Biden’s language echoed Clinton’s “deplorables” remark but in harsher terms. Trump’s campaign quickly used Biden’s comments in a fundraising email, reassuring supporters, “You are not garbage! You are the best our nation has to offer.”

Karoline Leavitt, Trump campaign’s national press secretary, argued in a statement that Biden and Harris “dislike the millions of Americans who support Trump,” asserting that Trump would be a “president for all Americans.” Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance also criticized Biden’s language, calling it “disgusting” and suggesting it alienated half the country.

Biden criticizes Trump’s character

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, a Harris ally, responded diplomatically, indicating he would not have used such words. He emphasized the importance of focusing on the contrasts between Harris and Trump rather than attacking each other’s supporters.

During the Tuesday call, Biden also criticized Trump’s character, stating that Trump “lacks character and doesn’t care about the Latino community,” adding that he only serves his wealthy friends. Biden concluded that Trump poses a “danger” to all Americans, especially minorities, and urged voters to support Harris and Tim Walz in the election.

Since the New York rally, Trump’s campaign has distanced itself from comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who made the offensive comments about Puerto Rico. A campaign spokesperson clarified that the comedian’s views do not represent Trump’s or the campaign’s stance. However, the incident has reportedly caused friction within Trump’s team, with concerns that his message was once again overshadowed by controversy.

