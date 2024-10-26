Washington Post Cartoon Team Takes A Creative Jab At Newspaper For Not Making Presidential Endorsement

The cartoon team of the Washington Post took a creative jab at the newspaper’s choice to refrain from a formal presidential endorsement, using a shadowy, undefined illustration that alludes to the “Democracy Dies in Darkness” slogan, which became prominent under Jeff Bezos's ownership.

The cartoon team of the Washington Post took a creative jab at the newspaper’s choice to refrain from a formal presidential endorsement, using a shadowy, undefined illustration that alludes to the “Democracy Dies in Darkness” slogan, which became prominent under Jeff Bezos’s ownership.

The cartoon appeared shortly after reports surfaced that Bezos, who acquired the newspaper in 2012, halted an endorsement planned in support of Kamala Harris over Donald Trump in the November 5 election.

Washington Post abstains from endorsing a candidate

Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist Ann Telnaes, known for her sharp political commentary, produced the cartoon. She previously created a memorable illustration in 2000 that likened presidential candidates Al Gore and George W. Bush to dull breakfast cereal brands, symbolizing Gore as “Gore Bran” and Bush as a “Frosted Flake” for his perceived lack of substance.

The Washington Post’s choice to abstain from endorsing a candidate follows a similar move by the Los Angeles Times. Both decisions have sparked considerable controversy, leading to resignations and subscription cancellations among some staff and readers.

Washington Post editor criticizes Bezos’s decision

Former Washington Post editor Marty Baron strongly criticized Bezos’s decision, calling it “cowardice” and suggested it represents a moment where democracy may be compromised. Baron believed this move could open the door for Trump to “further intimidate” the press, especially following his statements about potential retaliation against opposition if re-elected.

Baron also observed that the editorial board had previously endorsed candidates in House and Senate races, and argued that if the paper’s stance is to let readers form their own opinions, it may be better to eliminate all editorials. During a CNN interview, he pointed out that if the philosophy is that readers can decide for themselves on major democratic issues, it raises questions about selectively omitting endorsements close to election day.

“Anticipatory obedience”

Reports from the Associated Press indicated that Trump briefly met with executives from Blue Origin, Bezos’s space exploration company, just after the Post decided not to publish its Harris endorsement.

The Columbia Journalism Review remarked that the Post’s stance could be seen as what Yale historian Timothy Snyder describes as “anticipatory obedience.” The “Democracy Dies in Darkness” slogan, which Bezos introduced to the Post in 2017, was reportedly inspired by investigative journalist Bob Woodward, who attributed the phrase to a judicial opinion on free press rights in the U.S.

Read More: Seven States That Will Decide 2024 US Election