Saturday, October 26, 2024
Washington Post Ends Decades-Long Practice, Will Not Endorse A 2024 Presidential Candidate

The Washington Post will not be endorsing a candidate in the upcoming presidential election for the first time in decades, according to an announcement by the newspaper's publisher on Friday.

Publisher Will Lewis stated that The Washington Post will no longer endorse presidential candidates, either in this election or in future ones, noting that the paper is “returning to its roots.” Since the 1980s, The Post has consistently endorsed presidential candidates. Lewis referenced the Editorial Board’s prior instances of not endorsing and indicated this decision as a “return to a tradition” of remaining non-partisan in presidential races.

Leaning towards Trump?

Lewis acknowledged that readers might interpret this choice in various ways, potentially as an implicit endorsement, a rejection of a particular candidate, or even a neglect of journalistic duty. However, he clarified that The Post views this move as an affirmation of its core values, including respect for character, adherence to the rule of law, and advocacy for human freedom as pillars of leadership.

The Washington Post, owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is a publication where owners traditionally have influence over endorsement decisions, which are often reflective of the owners’ perspectives.

Washington Post faces criticism

David Shipley, The Post’s editorial page editor, informed staff in advance of Lewis’s public note about the decision, stating that the news was likely to provoke significant reactions within the department.

Marty Baron, former executive editor at The Post, criticized the decision sharply. Baron, who led the paper’s Pulitzer-winning coverage of the January 6 Capitol attack, expressed on social media that the move was a “display of cowardice,” warning that it might embolden figures like Donald Trump to pressure Bezos and others.

During Trump’s administration, he and Bezos clashed frequently, with Trump often criticizing The Post as “fake news” and accusing Amazon of exploiting tax policies and the Postal Service. Trump’s administration also blocked Amazon’s $10 billion cloud contract with the Pentagon, widely viewed as a retaliatory act for the newspaper’s critical reporting.

Washington Post decision comes after Los Angeles Times

Baron noted in his book “Collision of Power” that Bezos was a key voice behind The Post’s adoption of the “Democracy Dies in Darkness” slogan during Trump’s tenure.

This decision by The Washington Post comes shortly after a similar controversy at The Los Angeles Times, where its owner Patrick Soon-Shiong prevented the editorial board’s endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris, prompting three members to resign. Other major U.S. newspaper chains, including McClatchy and Alden Global Capital, have also scaled back on endorsements in recent years. Additionally, The New York Times recently decided to halt endorsements for local races, though it later endorsed Harris as “the only patriotic choice for president.”

Filed under

Jeff Bezos washington post Washington Post endorsement Washington Post owner Will Lewis
