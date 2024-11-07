Home
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Who Is Vivian Wilson? Elon Musk’s Estranged Transgender Daughter Who Plans to Leave America After Trump’s Re-Election

On Threads, Vivian Wilson wrote, “I don’t see my future being in the United States.”

Vivian Jenna Wilson, Elon Musk’s estranged transgender daughter, is planning to ‘leave’  the United States after Donald Trump’s re-election. This comes amid Vivian’s father has been a vocal supporter of Donald Trump in 2024 election campaign. However, it does not matter, since relation between Vivian and Elon has not been great!

Here’s What Wilson announced! She said that she is planning to leave the country. On Threads, she wrote, “I don’t see my future being in the United States … the people who willingly voted this in are not going anywhere anytime soon.”

Her post reflects her fears about the potential impact of anti-LGBTQ+ policies and the rising conservative sentiment in the country. She emphasized that her decision was not a knee-jerk reaction but something she had considered long before the election.

Who Is Vivian Wilson?

Vivian Wilson, born Xavier Musk, 20, is one of Musk’s six children with his first wife, Justine Wilson. Vivian has publicly cut ties with the billionaire in 2022 after filing a legal petition to change her name and gender.

A Difficult Relationship with Her Father

Vivian had a painful relationship with Musk, who has publicly criticized his daughter’s beliefs and identity, calling her “a full communist” and attributing their estrangement to a “woke mind virus” that he claims has “infected” her.

Musk has repeatedly voiced frustration over Wilson’s alleged ideological shift, blaming elite schools for shaping her worldview and encouraging her rejection of wealth and privilege.

In interviews, Musk has said he was “tricked” into approving puberty blockers and other aspects of her transition. Wilson, however, has denied these claims, maintaining that Musk was fully aware of her decisions.

Additionally, Wilson has accused her father of transphobia and called him out for “deadnaming” her — referring to her by her birth name rather than her chosen one.

In an NBC interview, Wilson described Musk as “cold” and “cruel,” alleging he frequently criticized her for perceived femininity as early as the fourth grade.

Musk has mentioned that his relationship with Wilson pains him deeply, saying it affects him “more than the infant death of his firstborn child, Nevada.”

ALSO READ: How Elon Musk Helped Donald Trump Win 2024 US Elections

