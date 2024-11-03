Home
Monday, November 4, 2024
Why Is US Election Witnessing A Dispirited Electorate?

Dissatisfaction with the economy, the country’s direction, and candidate options highlights deep polarization as the 2024 US election is in its last leg.

As the 2024 presidential election approaches, the U.S. electorate remains divided and discontented, with a significant portion of voters expressing dissatisfaction with both the country’s trajectory and their candidate options. In the final ABC News/Ipsos poll, Vice President Kamala Harris holds a narrow lead over former President Donald Trump, with 49% support compared to Trump’s 46%.

A Tight Race and Polarized Voters

Harris’ slim 3-point lead aligns with the narrow Democratic-Republican gap seen in recent elections, leaving a volatile field for the Electoral College to decide. Despite slight fluctuations, the poll has remained consistent since Harris replaced Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee last summer, reflecting the nation’s entrenched polarization.

One factor influencing this tight race is early voting. As of Friday morning, 38% of voters had cast their ballots, favoring Harris 56-38%. Although Harris leads among early voters, the margin has narrowed compared to last week, a concerning trend for Democrats hoping for a more decisive early turnout.

Dissatisfaction Across the Board In US Election

Discontent is widespread as 74% of likely voters believe the country is on the wrong track, the highest level recorded before an election since 2008. Among Harris supporters, half share this sentiment, while it rises to 98% among Trump supporters. Economic concerns drive much of this pessimism, with 42% of voters reporting they’re financially worse off since Biden took office, compared to just 19% who feel better off. Among Trump supporters, 78% report a decline in their financial situation under Biden, while only 8% of Harris supporters agree.

The dissatisfaction extends to the candidates themselves: 60% of voters are unhappy with their choices, with 61% of Harris supporters and 57% of Trump supporters expressing frustration at the limited options in this divisive race.

On personal favorability, Harris scores better than Trump and outpoints him, however, by single digits, in having the personality and temperament it takes to serve effectively as president.

Read More: 2024 US Election Swing States: Here Is Why Pennsylvania Could Be The Key To White House

