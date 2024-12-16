Home
Monday, December 16, 2024
11 Indians Among 12 People Died In Georgia Due To Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

The Indian Embassy in Georgia confirmed that 11 Indian nationals were among the 12 individuals who tragically lost their lives at a restaurant in the Gudauri mountain resort. Preliminary reports suggest that the deaths were likely the result of carbon monoxide poisoning. Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs issued a statement, noting that an initial inspection revealed no evidence of physical injuries or signs of violence.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs further stated that the victims were found in the bedrooms on the second floor of the restaurant. The group, all employees of the same Indian-owned establishment, is believed to have succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning, which was likely caused by a power generator placed in a confined area near the bedrooms. Authorities suspect that the generator was activated after the restaurant’s power supply was interrupted on Friday night.

An investigation has been launched under Article 116 of Georgia’s Criminal Code, which addresses negligent manslaughter. A forensic examination has been ordered to determine the precise cause of death. The investigation is still underway, with forensic experts and law enforcement officials actively interviewing individuals related to the case.

