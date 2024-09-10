Recent clashes between Afghan Taliban forces and Pakistani troops along the Durand Line have resulted in casualties and significant disruption. According to Thamin Khan, a resident of Zazi Maidan district, “We have two casualties, one of them a woman, and about 11 wounded,” as reported by official Afghan media. The conflict has caused severe damage to local homes, with bullets striking residential areas.

Mohibullah, another resident from the conflict zone, expressed concern over the escalating situation: “Bullets struck our homes and it is unclear what will happen next. This situation has caused problems for us, forcing many to migrate.”

Social Media Highlights Escalation

Videos circulating on social media depict intense gunfire in the affected areas, underscoring the severity of the clashes. The visual evidence of the violence has heightened concerns among residents and observers alike.

Government and Military Responses

In response to the ongoing conflict, Khost’s deputy governor has directed both local residents and stationed forces along the Durand Line to respond appropriately to any further attacks. Meanwhile, the Afghan deputy minister for borders and tribal affairs indicated in Kabul that the latest dispute had been resolved. However, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistani military, had not issued a response to the claims by late Monday.

The Durand Line, a historically disputed border between Afghanistan and Pakistan, has been the site of frequent clashes in recent years. These confrontations often result in casualties on both sides and disrupt cross-border activities. Among the 18 border crossings between the two countries, Chaman and Torkham are the most heavily trafficked. Clashes frequently lead to the closure of these crossings, which in turn affects trade and the movement of people.

Border Crossing Closure

The Torkham border has been closed for the past three days. This closure follows an announcement by the Afghan Taliban that they are investigating reports of Pakistani fighter jets violating Afghan airspace to patrol Nangarhar and Kunar provinces. The suspension of activities at this key crossing point has exacerbated the situation for those relying on this vital trade and transit route.

The conflict has also brought to light ongoing accusations between the two nations. Pakistani officials have alleged that the Afghan Taliban are providing shelter to the banned militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). In response, Afghan authorities have maintained that such security challenges are an internal issue for Pakistan and should be addressed accordingly.

