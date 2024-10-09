2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry: Baker, Hassabis & Jumper’s Protein Breakthroughs

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has revealed the recipients of the 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, awarding one half of the prize to David Baker,

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has revealed the recipients of the 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, awarding one half of the prize to David Baker, while the other half is jointly shared by Demis Hassabis and John M. Jumper. These scientists have been honored for their transformative breakthroughs in the field of protein science.

Baker’s individual work has advanced the understanding of protein folding and design, while Hassabis and Jumper’s collaborative efforts, especially in the development of AlphaFold, have revolutionized the prediction of protein structures. This year’s Nobel acknowledges their significant contributions, which have opened new avenues for scientific research and medical advancements.

