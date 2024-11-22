Home
Friday, November 22, 2024
23 Year Old Shot Himself Accidentally Amid Celebrating Birthday In US

In a heart-wrenching incident, Aryan Reddy, a 23-year-old Indian student from Telangana, lost his life in a tragic gun accident on November 13 in Atlanta, Georgia.

23 Year Old Shot Himself Accidentally Amid Celebrating Birthday In US

In a heartbreaking incident, Aryan Reddy, a 23-year-old Indian student from Telangana, lost his life in a tragic gun accident on November 13 in Atlanta, Georgia. Aryan, who was pursuing a Master of Science degree at Kansas State University, accidentally fired his recently purchased hunting rifle while cleaning it during his birthday celebration.

Originally from Sairam Nagar in Telangana, Aryan had recently obtained a hunting gun license in the United States, a step he had taken as part of his interest in outdoor activities. According to reports, the fatal accident occurred when the gun misfired, striking him in the chest.

A Tragic Turn of Events

Friends present during the celebration recounted hearing a loud gunshot and rushing to Aryan’s room, only to find him lying in a pool of blood. They immediately transported him to a nearby hospital, but Aryan was declared dead upon arrival. Despite their prompt efforts, the injuries proved fatal.

Aryan’s family, originally from Telangana’s Bhuvanagiri district and currently residing in Uppal, is devastated by the tragic loss. Arrangements have been made to repatriate Aryan’s body to India, with officials confirming its arrival later tonight.

A Grieving Father’s Appeal

Aryan’s father, Sudarshan Reddy, spoke out about the unimaginable loss, urging parents to be cautious about the risks associated with students owning firearms abroad. “No family should have to endure such a tragedy,” he said, appealing for awareness about the potential dangers of firearm ownership.

The incident has highlighted concerns about gun safety and the risks associated with firearm usage, especially among young international students unfamiliar with the strict precautions required. Aryan’s untimely demise serves as a grim reminder of the need for comprehensive education on gun safety and the responsibilities that come with owning firearms.

Aryan’s death has sent shockwaves through his community in the US and back home in Telangana, where family, friends, and well-wishers are mourning the loss of a young life full of promise.

Filed under

23 Year Old Shot Dead telangana
