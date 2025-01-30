3 Soldiers On Board As UH-60 Black Hawk Crashes At Reagan National Airport

The incident, which led to a temporary suspension of airport operations, is under investigation by authorities. While the helicopter was on a routine mission, preliminary reports suggest no mechanical failure was involved.

A U.S. Army UH-60 “Black Hawk” helicopter carrying a crew of three soldiers crashed at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport late Monday night. The incident, which involved a mid-air collision with a commercial American Airlines flight, has led to a temporary suspension of all airport operations as emergency responders assess the situation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to a U.S. Defense official, the Black Hawk helicopter, which typically accommodates two pilots and up to eight passengers, was on a mission when the accident occurred. While the aircraft is often used for VIP transport, no senior U.S. officials were on board at the time of the crash.

Here is the video:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NewsX (@newsxofficial)

No Indication Of Mechanical Failure

Preliminary reports suggest there is no indication of mechanical failure in the helicopter. The collision happened at approximately 9 PM EST when American Airlines Flight 5342, a CRJ-700 jet inbound from Wichita, Kansas, struck the Black Hawk during its final approach to the runway. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has confirmed the details, stating that an air traffic controller had alerted the helicopter crew about the approaching jet moments before the impact.

Footage of the accident circulating on social media captures the two aircraft’s lights merging in the night sky before a fireball erupts, marking the moment of collision. Additionally, an air traffic control (ATC) recording obtained by The Associated Press reveals a controller asking the Black Hawk crew, “PAT25, do you have the CRJ in sight?” Moments later, another pilot exclaims, “Tower, did you see that?” as the collision occurs.

The extent of casualties remains unclear as emergency response teams work diligently in the vicinity of the Potomac River, where debris from the crash has been reported. The Metropolitan Police Department has yet to confirm any fatalities.

With three soldiers confirmed on board the Black Hawk, the U.S. military is expected to release further details about their condition and mission status. Meanwhile, Reagan National Airport remains closed to all takeoffs and landings as authorities investigate the cause of the tragic mid-air collision.

ALSO READ: Reagan National Airport Crash: 4 People Rescued, Flight Radar Shows Ill-Fated Chopper Flew Near CIA Before Crash