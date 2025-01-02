4.7 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Northern California, Felt Across Bay Area

On Wednesday evening at 6:34 p.m., a 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck Northern California, with its epicenter located near Lake County, approximately 15 miles south of Clear Lake.

Earthquake Tremors Reach San Francisco and Beyond

The seismic activity was not confined to the epicenter alone. Residents in San Francisco and across the Bay Area reported feeling the tremors, sparking conversations and safety checks throughout the region.

No Immediate Reports of Damage or Injuries

While the earthquake caused noticeable shaking, there were no immediate reports of significant damage or injuries. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and assessing the impact on local communities.

This is a developing story.