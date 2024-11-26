Home
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan, No Tsunami Warning Issued

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck central Japan on Tuesday night, affecting Ishikawa. No tsunami warning was issued, but bullet train services were suspended between Toyama and Kanazawa.

6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan, No Tsunami Warning Issued

A strong earthquake with magnitude of 6.4 jolted central Japan on Tuesday night. The earthquake is centered in Ishikawa and surrounding prefectures, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. No tsunami warning has been issued.

The earthquake struck at 10:47 p.m. and its intensity was measured to be a lower 5 on Japan's 7-point seismic scale in Noto, a region in Ishikawa that had been working on recovery efforts after a decimating earthquake early this year on New Year's Day. It struck about 10 kilometers beneath the western coast of Ishikawa.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the quake hit at 10:47 pm at a depth of some 10 kilometers off the western coast of Ishikawa Prefecture. In Noto, a district in Ishikawa which is still on recovery mode after the major earthquake last New Year’s Day, the quake was reportedly at a lower intensity of 5 on Japan’s seismic scale of 7.

Transport Disruptions And Precautions

After the earthquake, precautionary measures were implemented, such as suspending bullet train services on the Hokuriku Shinkansen line between Toyama and Kanazawa, as reportedly confirmed by local news.

