6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan, No Tsunami Warning Issued

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck central Japan on Tuesday night, affecting Ishikawa. No tsunami warning was issued, but bullet train services were suspended between Toyama and Kanazawa.

The earthquake struck at 10:47 p.m. and its intensity was measured to be a lower 5 on Japan’s 7-point seismic scale in Noto, a region in Ishikawa that had been working on recovery efforts after a decimating earthquake early this year on New Year’s Day. It struck about 10 kilometers beneath the western coast of Ishikawa.

Transport Disruptions And Precautions

After the earthquake, precautionary measures were implemented, such as suspending bullet train services on the Hokuriku Shinkansen line between Toyama and Kanazawa, as reportedly confirmed by local news.

