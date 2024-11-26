Home
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Bangladesh police used tear gas to disperse Hindu protesters demanding the release of monk Chinmoy Krishna Das. The protests erupted after his arrest on sedition charges.

Bangladesh Police Clash With Hindus Demanding Release Of Jailed Chinmoy Krishna Das | WATCH

Tensions soared in Bangladesh as police clashed with Hindu protesters demanding the release of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a well-known religious leader associated with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). The protests, which took place in both Dhaka and Chittagong, were met with a forceful response from law enforcement, who used tear gas to disperse the large crowd. Protesters were injured when police baton-charged demonstrators demanding the release of the monk.

Chinmoy Krishna Das, a leader from Bangladesh’s Hindu community was detained at Dhaka’s airport Monday. He is facing charges of sedition. Das, the organizer of a rally held in the port city of Chittagong earlier this year, incited violence when he apparently insulted Bangladesh’s national flag in October. The situation went out of hand, and the court in Chittagong refused him bail on Tuesday, and the man found himself back in prison immediately.

Protests In Chittagong

Following the news of Das’s arrest, thousands of his supporters thronged outside a police van that was taking him back to jail. The crowd of over 2,000 people jostled around the vehicle, blocking it for more than two hours. Chittagong Metropolitan Police Commissioner Hasib Aziz described the scene chaotic, where protesters turned violent and hurled bricks at the officers. To demolish the crowd, the police used tear gas, though no case of serious injury was reported, with a police constable sustaining minor injuries.

Condemnation From India Over Treatment Of Minorities

India expressed concerns after the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, sparking protests. The Indian government has condemned the latest situation in Bangladesh and issued a statement appealing to the caretaker government of Bangladesh to ensure that Hindus and other religious minorities stay safe and secure in the country.

The Ministry of External Affairs expressed its “deep concern” over the treatment of minorities, citing ongoing attacks on Hindus and other minority groups in Bangladesh. A number of well-documented cases of arson, looting, and vandalism against the Hindu community, attacking homes, businesses, and temples, were cited by the statement.

In reaction, India criticized the involvement of extremist elements in Bangladesh, saying that while the actual culprits of these atrocities were still free to roam around, a religious leader was being pursued and imprisoned for merely peacefully advocating his beliefs.

Challenges Faced By Bangladesh’s Hindus

Since the collapse of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government on 5 August, attacks against Hindus have been mounting across 50 districts and over 200 incidents have taken place in Bangladesh. Its Hindu population, comprising almost 8% of the country’s 170 million, has suffered from such assaults in recent months. The very survival of minorities has been brought into jeopardy, with cries for more protection and the need for delivery of justice, demanded Hindu leaders.

