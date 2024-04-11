6000 Indian Construction Workers To Arrive In Israel By May Amid Conflict

Amidst a significant labour shortage in Israel’s construction sector following the Israel-Hamas conflict outbreak, more than 6,000 Indian workers are set to arrive in Israel during April and May. This move comes as a joint decision by the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), finance ministry, and the construction and housing ministry, aiming to address the pressing need for skilled workers in specific fields where there is a lack of Israeli workers.

The construction industry in Israel, known for its employment of workers in vital sectors, faced a shortage as conflict-related issues affected the availability of workers from the Palestinian Authority-controlled West Bank and the Gaza Strip. A substantial number of workers, estimated at 80,000 and 17,000 respectively, had their work permits revoked during the conflict period in October.

This influx of Indian workers marks the “largest number of foreign workers arriving in Israel for the construction sector in a short time,” according to an official statement. The decision to bring in these workers was made possible through joint financing by the PMO, finance ministry, and construction and housing ministry, facilitating their arrival via “air shuttle” following the subsidizing of charter flights.

Under a government-to-government (G2G) agreement between India and Israel, these workers are being brought in, with 64 workers having already arrived last week and a total of 850 expected by mid-April. This initiative follows months of preparations, during which over 20,000 workers from India and Sri Lanka underwent screening tests conducted by the Israeli Contractors Association (ICA). However, bureaucratic procedures and obtaining various permits had caused delays in their arrival.

In response to the acute shortage of workers, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a meeting, emphasizing the importance of fast-tracking the process to prevent project delays and rising costs of living. The ICA had urged the government to expedite the arrival of the approved workers, highlighting the impact of delays on all parties involved.

Apart from Indian workers, Israel has also welcomed workers from China and Eastern Europe to address labour shortages. Discussions between Israeli and Indian officials, including Minister of Economy Nir Barkat, had previously focused on hiring Indians across various sectors, including construction. The potential hiring of almost 1,60,000 people was discussed during these talks.

In a bid to streamline processes and enhance oversight of foreign workers, the Israeli government, led by PMO Director General Yossi Shelly, has been working to reduce bureaucracy and friction in the employment process while safeguarding workers’ rights. Netanyahu has directed for a decision on the scope of foreign workers in Israel to be submitted to the government, with a mechanism to adjust in case of severe unemployment affecting Israeli employment.

The arrival of Indian workers, along with efforts to improve the hiring process and oversight, aims to bolster Israel’s construction sector and address ongoing challenges in the aftermath of conflict-related disruptions.