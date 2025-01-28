85% Of Greenlanders Prefer To Stay Out Of The US, Poll Reveals

A new opinion poll reveals that 85% of Greenlanders do not want their island to become part of the United States, following President Donald Trump’s renewed interest in acquiring the semi-autonomous Danish territory. The poll, conducted by Verian and commissioned by the Danish paper Berlingske, shows that only 6% of Greenlanders are in favor of joining the US, with 9% undecided.

Since his re-election, Trump has reiterated his desire to acquire the Arctic island, which is controlled by Denmark but enjoys a large degree of autonomy. Speaking onboard Air Force One, Trump confidently stated, “I think we’re going to have it,” and claimed that the island’s 57,000 residents “want to be with us.” However, the new poll suggests otherwise, with the vast majority of Greenlanders opposing the idea.

The poll results come as Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen emphasizes the need for European unity in the face of changing relations with the US. During a tour of Berlin, Paris, and Brussels, Frederiksen met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the evolving dynamics with the US. “I want to ensure that all of Europe stands together,” Frederiksen said. “Everyone in Europe can see that it will be a different collaboration with the USA now.”

Scholz echoed Frederiksen’s sentiments, stating that “borders must not be moved by force.” The Danish Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of Europe standing stronger in its own right, capable of defending and promoting European interests.

Trump has not ruled out using military force to take control of Greenland, which remains part of the Kingdom of Denmark. Over the weekend, he doubled down on his ambitions, declaring, “I think we’re going to have [Greenland].” Reports suggest that Trump has even threatened Denmark with tariffs.

Frederiksen, however, remains focused on maintaining dialogue with the US through various channels. At a joint press conference in Berlin, neither Scholz nor Frederiksen mentioned Trump or Greenland directly, but the issue was clearly on their minds. Scholz reiterated the principle of inviolability of borders, stating, “The principle must apply to everyone. Borders must not be moved by force.”

In response to the heightened tensions, Denmark has announced a 14.6 billion krone (£1.65 billion, $2 billion) agreement with Greenland and the Faroe Islands to improve surveillance and sovereignty assertion in the regions. The plans include three new Arctic ships capable of carrying helicopters and drones, two long-range drones for detailed imaging, and enhanced satellite capacity to monitor the Arctic and northern Atlantic.

The Danish government aims to demonstrate its capability to defend Greenland by boosting spending on defense. The agreement also includes initiatives to enable more young people in Greenland to gain skills for preparedness and asserting sovereignty.

The Inuit Circumpolar Council, representing Inuit from Alaska, Canada, Chukotka, and Greenland, emphasized the importance of the Arctic in the international agenda. However, the council warned against debating which state is a better or worse colonizer. “We do not wish to debate which state is better or worse to live in or is a better or worse colonizer,” the council stated. “Rather, we want to debate how we improve Inuit lives, livelihoods, wellbeing, and self-determination across all our regions.”

As tensions between the US and Denmark continue to rise, the overwhelming opposition from Greenlanders to joining the US highlights the complexities of geopolitical ambitions and the importance of respecting the autonomy and wishes of the island’s residents. The situation underscores the need for diplomatic dialogue and cooperation to address the challenges and opportunities in the Arctic region.

