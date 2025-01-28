Shetland Hosts Europe’s Biggest Fire Festival Once Again

The streets of Lerwick in Shetland are once again illuminated with fire and smoke as the world-famous Up Helly Aa fire festival returns. Held annually on the last Tuesday of January, this vibrant event celebrates Shetland’s rich Norse heritage, attracting thousands of visitors to the UK‘s most northerly islands.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Up Helly Aa is renowned for its evening torchlit procession through Lerwick, which culminates in the dramatic burning of a replica Viking longship. The festival pays homage to the islands’ Viking roots, and this year’s celebration is no exception. The climax of the event is the sight of the galley, named Byssen this year, being set aflame, symbolizing the end of winter and the anticipation of a new year.

Last year, history was made when women and girls joined the main “squad” at the head of the procession for the first time in over 140 years. This inclusion was a significant milestone for the festival, which traditionally featured only male participants. This year, the tradition continues with more than 40 groups, locally known as “squads,” marching through the streets of Lerwick. Leading the procession is the “Jarl Squad,” headed by its chief, the Guizer Jarl. These participants don custom-made Viking suits, wielding axes and shields as they embody the spirit of their Norse ancestors.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

For Calum Grains, who waited 17 years to take up his position as the 2025 Guizer Jarl, the last Tuesday in January holds a special significance. “Up Helly Aa is such a great community event – it marks the end of that winter period and we are starting to look forward to the new year again,” Grains said. “It’s one of these huge things that make Shetland unique.”

The festival is not just a local celebration but a significant event that draws international attention. Visitors from around the world flock to Shetland to witness the spectacle, contributing to the local economy and promoting cultural heritage. The preparation for Up Helly Aa is a community effort, with participants dedicating months to crafting their Viking attire and constructing the galley.

As the flames of the Viking longship light up the night sky, the spirit of Up Helly Aa burns brightly, marking the passage of time and the community’s resilience. This year’s festival stands as a testament to tradition, inclusivity, and the collective effort of Shetland’s residents. As Grains and his squad lead the procession, they carry forward a legacy that continues to evolve while honoring its deep-rooted history.

ALSO READ: Netanyahu Invited To White House For Meeting With Trump Next Week: Israel