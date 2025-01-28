Home
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Ye Dukh Kaahe Khatam Nhi Hota! Google Rants About January, Calls It ‘Longest Month’

Social media users have been sharing their frustrations about how the month seems to drag on, and now Google has added its humorous take, going viral with its meme about "never-ending January.

Google has jumped on the bandwagon of complaining about January being the longest month, and the internet is loving it. Social media users have been sharing their frustrations about how the month seems to drag on, and now Google has added its humorous take, going viral with its meme about “never-ending January.”

In a funny post on Instagram, Google shared a meme featuring a search query for “longest month of the year.” Google’s answer: “January is often called the ‘longest month.’ Even though it has 31 days like other months, it seems to stretch on forever.” The meme also included a Hindi caption that read, “Yeh January khatam nahi ho raha” (This January isn’t ending), along with a crying emoji. The caption concluded with: “Started 2025 in Jan and we’re still in Jan???”

The meme quickly went viral, sparking a flood of comments from users who found it all too relatable. One user wrote, “When January ends, we’ll say, ‘It was just 1st Jan like yesterday, and now it’s already February.’” Another joked, “Did January even end??”

Other users humorously compared the feeling to a never-ending Monday, while some focused on the bittersweet fact that the longer the month feels, the more time there is to procrastinate or prepare for exams. Many others shared thoughtful reflections, with one user pointing out, “January always feels longest because we have an entire year ahead of us.”

Filed under

Google Trend

